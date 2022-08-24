Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced prop was sin-binned for an alleged dangerous throw on Richie Myler in the closing stages and Leeds took advantage to snatch the win thanks to Blake Austin's try.

Watson accused Myler of getting Hill yellow-carded after exaggerating an innocuous challenge.

The Giants head coach believes the situation in Super League will only get worse if it is allowed to continue.

Ian Watson left Headingley disappointed. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I don't think it should have been a yellow card," he said. "When he flicks his legs up in the air, Chris Hill lets go of him.

"You've got to penalise the guys who are doing it and stamp it out because someone is going to get seriously injured doing it.

"It's a serious thing that's going wrong in this game.

"I spoke about six weeks ago about people trying to trick match officials.

"It's a difficult situation. Somebody is going to get injured and the players involved in the tackle are going to end up having to live with the consequences on the back of it.

"Players staying down when they get caught looking for penalties is the wrong way to go and we need to stamp it out of the game."

Huddersfield were left to rue four missed goals by Oliver Russell, although Watson pinpointed the loss of Theo Fages to injury as another major turning point.

"We were the better team for large parts," he added.

"I just think our execution let us down at the back end. Losing Theo doesn't help and Rusty (Russell) let the pressure get to him a bit at the back end."

Despite being second best, Leeds found a way to make it six straight wins.

As well as losing Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer to the sin bin, the Rhinos have been left sweating over injuries to Liam Sutcliffe (knee) and Morgan Gannon (ribs)

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said: “It was another brave performance.

"We defended really well. We were down to 12 men for a lot of it and got some injuries and we stayed reasonably calm - but the attack was a complete mess again.

“The pleasing part is how together they are, to keep finding a way to win.

“I’d say the better team won.”

Four yellow cards were dished out in all with Joe Greenwood joining Hill on the sideline in the final minute.

On the decisions, Smith added: “I am not a big fan of people getting sin-binned in general.