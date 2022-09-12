Stanley Gene released by Hull KR ahead of expected reunion with Tony Smith at Hull FC

The Robins have confirmed the 48-year-old has been released from his contract to "pursue another opportunity".

Gene joined the club's backroom team in 2020 after visiting Craven Park on his days off from roofing to see his former Huddersfield Giants coach.

Smith, who was confirmed as the new Hull boss on Saturday, is in the process of putting together his coaching team.

Tony Smith and Stanley Gene during a training session at Hull KR. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Gene moved into coaching after calling time on his playing career, joining KR's backroom staff before taking over at Gateshead Thunder.

The former Papua New Guinea international enjoyed two memorable spells with Rovers as a player, initially leaving for Gateshead in 2000 only to find himself in Hull colours when the clubs merged.

Gene is now set to cross the great divide once more.

"Hull KR can confirm reserve and academy coach Stanley Gene will depart the club with immediate effect, after accepting his request to be released from his contract to pursue another opportunity," read a statement released on Monday morning.

Stanley Gene celebrates Hull KR’s win over Hull FC in April. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)