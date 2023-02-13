The race to Old Trafford begins this Thursday when Leeds Rhinos travel to Warrington Wolves for the opening game of the 2023 Super League season.

Some 145 days have passed since St Helens completed an unprecedented four-peat, with all the talk in the off-season centring around the likelihood of the champions being caught anytime soon.

As ever, there have been changes aplenty with squads overhauled and new coaches in position at four of the 12 Super League clubs.

There have been eye-catching additions from the NRL, while a host of high-profile domestic names have new teams for 2023.

Here, The Yorkshire Post picks out 10 players to watch when Super League returns.

Jake Clifford, Hull FC

The Australian half-back was a highly-rated junior and had the perfect mentor at North Queensland Cowboys in Johnathan Thurston. He has all the tools to thrive in Super League, with playing alongside former Newcastle Knights team-mate Tex Hoy an added bonus.

Tom Opacic, Hull KR

Tom Johnstone is starting a new chapter at Catalans Dragons. (Photo: Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

The Robins are getting a player at the peak of his powers after helping Parramatta Eels reach the 2022 NRL Grand Final. The centre has been identified as the man to shore up KR's problem right edge but he will quickly show there is much more to his game than solid defence.

Jack Broadbent, Castleford Tigers

The youngster lost his way towards the end of his time at Leeds after failing to nail down a settled spot in the side. After a strong pre-season, Broadbent will bring energy, enthusiasm and no little skill wherever he plays in Castleford's backline.

Kevin Proctor, Wakefield Trinity

Jack Broadbent has impressed during pre-season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

An NRL Grand Final winner with 22 New Zealand caps to his name, Proctor is the most eye-catching overseas signing for 2023. He still has the quality to influence games and has proved his commitment to the club during pre-season.

Esan Marsters, Huddersfield Giants

The signing of Marsters has gone under the radar somewhat following the addition of several other star names including Jake Connor and Kevin Naiqama. Ian Watson could be just the coach to unlock the centre's undoubted ability and turn him into a Super League star.

Harry Newman, Leeds Rhinos

Harry Newman, left, was disconsolate in the aftermath of Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final defeat by St Helens. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Newman's talent is not in question but there are doubts over his fitness after a series of hamstring issues. If he can stay fit, the explosive centre will be like a new signing for the Rhinos and a player capable of turning losses into wins.

Tom Johnstone, Catalans Dragons

Another player who has been to hell and back with injuries, the winger has a new lease of life after swapping Wakefield for the south of France. Fitter and stronger than ever, it would be no surprise to see Johnstone top Super League's tryscoring chart this season.

Tee Ritson, St Helens

Snapped up by Saints after scoring 33 tries for Barrow Raiders in the Championship last year, the winger certainly has an eye for the spectacular. He may have to be patient but Ritson has the ability to light up Super League when his chance arrives.

Edwin Ipape, Leigh Leopards

Like Ritson, Ipape is fresh from a stellar season in the second tier, impressing so much that he has been installed as the pre-season favourite to win the Man of Steel. If the Leigh forwards do their job, the Papua New Guinea hooker will be a tough man to stop.

Matt Dufty, Warrington Wolves