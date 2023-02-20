Super League clubs feel benefit of disciplinary changes as match review panel issues sanctions

Hull KR loose forward Elliot Minchella was one of five players charged but he will face no further action for grade A dangerous contact in Saturday's win over Wigan Warriors.
Wigan's Morgan Smithies and Leigh Leopards forwards Tom Amone and Jack Hughes received £250 fines for dangerous contact.
Like Minchella, Salford Red Devils hooker Andy Ackers escaped punishment for grade A dangerous contact.
Castleford Tigers prop Suaia Matagi has been cautioned for other contrary behaviour.
It is a far cry from this time last year when there was a major crackdown on foul play which resulted in a sharp increase in suspensions.
A rethink over the off-season has seen a change to sentencing guidelines, with a greater emphasis on fines rather than suspensions for lower-grade offences.