Super League clubs feel benefit of disciplinary changes as match review panel issues sanctions

Super League clubs can breathe a sigh of relief after the match review panel issued fines as the maximum punishment in the aftermath of round one.

Hull KR loose forward Elliot Minchella was one of five players charged but he will face no further action for grade A dangerous contact in Saturday's win over Wigan Warriors.

Wigan's Morgan Smithies and Leigh Leopards forwards Tom Amone and Jack Hughes received £250 fines for dangerous contact.

Like Minchella, Salford Red Devils hooker Andy Ackers escaped punishment for grade A dangerous contact.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrates with Elliot Minchella after Hull KR's victory over Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Castleford Tigers prop Suaia Matagi has been cautioned for other contrary behaviour.

It is a far cry from this time last year when there was a major crackdown on foul play which resulted in a sharp increase in suspensions.

