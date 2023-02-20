News you can trust since 1754
Super League clubs feel benefit of disciplinary changes as match review panel issues sanctions

Super League clubs can breathe a sigh of relief after the match review panel issued fines as the maximum punishment in the aftermath of round one.

By James O'Brien
16 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 2:55pm

Hull KR loose forward Elliot Minchella was one of five players charged but he will face no further action for grade A dangerous contact in Saturday's win over Wigan Warriors.

Wigan's Morgan Smithies and Leigh Leopards forwards Tom Amone and Jack Hughes received £250 fines for dangerous contact.

Like Minchella, Salford Red Devils hooker Andy Ackers escaped punishment for grade A dangerous contact.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrates with Elliot Minchella after Hull KR's victory over Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Castleford Tigers prop Suaia Matagi has been cautioned for other contrary behaviour.

It is a far cry from this time last year when there was a major crackdown on foul play which resulted in a sharp increase in suspensions.

A rethink over the off-season has seen a change to sentencing guidelines, with a greater emphasis on fines rather than suspensions for lower-grade offences.

