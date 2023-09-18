2 . Tom Johnstone, Catalans Dragons

Johnstone's resurgence has been one of the stories of the season with the former Wakefield winger putting his injury problems well and truly behind him. As well as his 27 tries in 25 games, the 28-year-old ranks third for metres and fourth for tackle busts to put himself firmly in England contention. Photo: Remi Vignaud Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com