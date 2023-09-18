All Sections
Super League Dream Team: Predicted 2023 side including two Hull KR players

The curtain comes down on the Super League regular season on Friday night as clubs jockey for positions in the top six.
By James O'Brien
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST

Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons and St Helens are confirmed as the top three but the League Leaders' Shield and home semi-finals are still up for grabs, while Leigh Leopards and Hull KR are battling for fourth place.

Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils face a final-round scrap for the remaining play-off spot after any lingering hopes Leeds Rhinos had of making the top six were crushed emphatically by Catalans.

Wakefield Trinity's relegation was confirmed last Friday, while Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers have also endured miserable seasons.

Following the final round of fixtures, the Super League Dream Team will be revealed and is sure to divide opinion.

Here, The Yorkshire Post's rugby league correspondent James O'Brien selects his 2023 Dream Team.

Only Bevan French has more than Welsby's 27 assists, while the England star has also chipped in with 10 tries. It took a while for the defending champions to get going but Welsby has been a constant threat.

1. Jack Welsby, St Helens

Johnstone's resurgence has been one of the stories of the season with the former Wakefield winger putting his injury problems well and truly behind him. As well as his 27 tries in 25 games, the 28-year-old ranks third for metres and fourth for tackle busts to put himself firmly in England contention.

2. Tom Johnstone, Catalans Dragons

The Australian has been a standout performer in his first season in Super League with the high-flying Dragons, scoring 12 tries and laying on 10 more to go with his 68 goals. Keighran will be a big loss when he joins Wigan at the end of the year.

3. Adam Keighran, Catalans Dragons

The Rovers captain has every chance of retaining his place in the Dream Team after leaving his fingerprints all over the club's play-off charge. Kenny-Dowall shows the way in terms of effort and commitment - and will not be easily replaceable when he retires at the end of the season.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Hull KR

