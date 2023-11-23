Hull KR will start and finish their home campaign against Leeds Rhinos as they aim to take the next step by winning silverware in 2024.

The Robins were Yorkshire's best-performing club this year, reaching the Challenge Cup final and finishing fourth in Super League in Willie Peters' first season in charge.

Rovers are expected to challenge for honours again next year following an impressive recruitment drive that has seen the likes of Peta Hiku and Tyrone May join the club.

After releasing each club's first home fixture as well as details for Rivals Round and Magic Weekend, Super League published the full schedule this morning.

Peters' men travel to fierce rivals Hull FC in round one on February 15 before a date with the Rhinos at Craven Park the following Thursday.

In a quirk of the fixture list, Rovers will host Leeds again in round 27 in a game that could have implications in the battle for the play-offs.

The Rhinos had to settle for eighth place this year but head into the new campaign with fresh optimism after landing Salford Red Devils pair Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers among others.

Rohan Smith's side host the Red Devils in round one in an intriguing match-up and can look forward to five home games in the opening eight rounds.

Hull KR celebrate their win over Leeds in July. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After visiting Hull KR, Leeds take on Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and St Helens in a testing early-season run.

Wigan Warriors will begin their title defence at Castleford Tigers as the West Yorkshire outfit kick off the Craig Lingard era.

Lingard has been tasked with overseeing a major rebuilding job after a lowly 11th-place finish for the Tigers in 2023.

The end of automatic relegation gives Castleford the opportunity to look to the future this season, which ends with a trip to Huddersfield Giants.

Craig Lingard has been handed the reins at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

Ian Watson's Huddersfield failed to meet expectations this year on their way to a ninth-place finish.

The Giants open their season away at Leigh and play at the John Smith's Stadium just twice in the first nine rounds.

Should they keep pace with the sides at the top, Huddersfield will look to take advantage of four consecutive home matches to finish the regular campaign.

A season that ends at Old Trafford begins at the MKM Stadium with a blockbuster Hull derby.

The Black and Whites have fallen behind rivals KR in recent times but are hopeful of a brighter year after revamping Tony Smith's squad.

Jack Walker and Fa’amanu Brown are among the fresh faces as Smith's side look to improve on a hugely disappointing 10th-place finish.

Hull end their season with a home game against 2023 Grand Finalists Catalans.

For the first time as part of Super League’s new three-year broadcast partnership, every game will be shown live by Sky Sports.

The full schedule can be found here.

2024 key dates

Opening round: February 15-17

Super League clubs enter Challenge Cup: March 23-24

Rivals Round (Easter): March 28-31

Challenge Cup final: June 8

International weekend: June 29-30

Magic Weekend: August 17-18

Final round: September 20-22

Eliminators: September 27-28

Semi-finals: October 4-5