The BBC will show a total of 15 live games during the 2024 campaign – starting with Wigan Warriors’ trip to Castleford Tigers on February 17 – and the World Club Challenge between Wigan and Penrith Panthers the following week, both of which will be on BBC Two.

RL Commercial’s managing director Rhodri Jones said: “This is a landmark agreement for rugby ;eague. Securing live free-to-air coverage on the BBC for the Super League competition as part of this reimagined partnership, means there will be more visibility than ever before.”

The BBC will also continue to broadcast at least one Challenge Cup match from each round, culminating in the Wembley final on June 8, along with games in the women’s and wheelchair competitions.

The deal effectively replaces the previous two-year deal with Channel 4, which expired at the end of last season.