St Helens continue to lead the way followed closely by Catalans Dragons, while Wigan Warriors look a good bet for a top-four spot.

Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC have enjoyed strong starts but it has been a tale of inconsistency for Castleford Tigers and Hull KR.

Leeds Rhinos are showing signs of life after a dismal start to tuck themselves in behind the top six in a group with Rovers, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils.

Huddersfield celebrate Sam Hewitt's try against Toulouse. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Wakefield Trinity, meanwhile, have a fight on their hands at the bottom of the table as they look to see off the threat of Toulouse Olympique.

Here, The Yorkshire Post grades the county's clubs at the halfway stage.

Huddersfield Giants: B+

Few fancied Ian Watson's men to mount a play-off challenge this year but they currently occupy fourth spot and can look forward to a trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Scott Taylor celebrates Carlos Tuimavave's try against Wigan. (Picture: SWPix.com)

A hardworking team with a sprinkling of stardust and the ability to deliver Watson's game plan more often than not, it would be no surprise to see Huddersfield beat Wigan in the Challenge Cup final and go on to upset the applecart in the play-offs.

Hull FC: B-

The Black and Whites are another team that were largely written off based on the way their 2021 campaign unravelled but they look like a different beast this year, particularly on home soil.

The biggest challenge is yet to come with consistency key to Hull's hopes of pushing on and claiming a top-four finish.

Castleford were well beaten by Salford last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Castleford Tigers: C-

Lee Radford would have taken sixth spot at the halfway point after seeing his side win only one of their first six games.

But he will be concerned about the stark contrast between Castleford's best and worst performances, something the Tigers must address if they are to mount a serious challenge.

Hull KR: C-

Like Castleford, Rovers have gone from the sublime to the ridiculous, losing their last four games to take the shine off what had been a positive start.

KR's response to their Challenge Cup semi-final exit has not been a good one and there are fears their season could continue to come off the rails as the Tony Smith era winds down.

Leeds Rhinos: E

Set against pre-season expectations, it has been a disastrous first half of the campaign for the Rhinos, even accounting for the recent wins at Headingley.

If new head coach Rohan Smith can find some much-needed stability, Leeds have the talent to make the top six - but it would take a marked improvement on the first 13 rounds.

Wakefield Trinity: D-

While the Rhinos were expected to be competing for a top-four spot this season, there were concerns about the strength of Wakefield's squad before a ball was kicked.