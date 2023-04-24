The international break offers Super League clubs the chance to take a breath and reflect on their work so far.

Wigan Warriors look like the team to beat on the evidence of the opening 10 rounds after defeating defending champions St Helens and early pacesetters Warrington Wolves on their way to six straight wins.

Hull KR are the only Yorkshire side in the top six, with Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity making up the bottom five.

Here, The Yorkshire Post grades the county's clubs after 10 rounds.

Castleford Tigers: 11th (P10 W2 L8)

The Tigers had to deal with the Joe Westerman sex scandal leading into round one but the writing may have been on the wall when Lee Radford left midway through pre-season to visit Samoa for a World Cup celebration.

Radford, who had already informed Castleford that he would not be renewing his contract at the end of this year, lasted just three games and the Tigers have continued to limp along since his departure.

Andy Last has stepped up from his role as an assistant to take the reins on a permanent basis following a lengthy spell as interim boss but he is struggling to get a tune out of an ageing squad, winning just two of his seven matches in charge.

Hull KR huddle after victory over Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Points have been at a premium – with Castleford averaging a little over 10 per game – although there have been signs of defensive improvement in recent weeks.

After showing enough to suggest they will leave Wakefield behind at the bottom, the biggest priority for the Tigers has to be nailing recruitment and retention to ensure they are not back in the same position next year.

Grade: E

Huddersfield Giants: 9th (P9 W4 L5)

Castleford paid the price for an error-strewn display at Salford Red Devils. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Injuries or not, the Giants have flattered to deceive in the early part of the Super League season.

Huddersfield were rightly fancied to kick on after improving the squad that finished third and reached the Challenge Cup final last year but it just isn't happening for Ian Watson's men.

The Giants undoubtedly suffered from having to sit out round one, going down 26-16 to a battle-hardened Warrington the following week.

Huddersfield have won only half of their games since, losing four by a combined 11 points.

Chris Hill appears dejected after the defeat to Hull FC. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Giants are not far away but they have yet to prove they have an effective plan B when teams outmuscle them up front, even with Will Pryce, Jake Connor and Tui Lolohea in the spine.

Grade: D

Hull FC: 10th (P10 W3 L7)

The new era under Tony Smith has looked much the same as previous seasons, only this time they have floundered from the start.

Hull enjoyed a brief honeymoon period on their way to back-to-back wins but cracks were evident even in those successes against Castleford and Leeds.

Their form fell off a cliff after suffering a chastening defeat to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, with the manner of the 60-14 home hammering by Salford Red Devils the following week showing they still have the propensity to capitulate.

Liam Sutcliffe celebrates scoring a try with team-mates. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Hull produced their best performance of the season to defeat Huddersfield on Sunday but that will only add to the fans' frustration after seeing their side lose seven straight games with the worst defensive record in the competition.

After collapsing from promising positions in their two seasons under Brett Hodgson, the Black and Whites will be hoping to come home with a wet sail this year.

Grade: E

Hull KR: 3rd (P10 W7 L3)

Smith set the wheels in motion across the city at Craven Park and Willie Peters is threatening to take the Robins to the next level.

Rovers were always capable of exhilarating rugby under Smith but Peters has made them harder to beat.

KR have beaten Wigan and St Helens at home, dug deep to claim wins at Salford and Castleford, and hammered Hull 40-0 in their own backyard.

The Robins would no doubt like to have the home games against Leigh Leopards and Warrington back but five straight wins suggest they have learned from those narrow defeats.

If Peters' men avoid major injury issues, they will fancy their chances of ruffling feathers at the business end of the season.

Grade: B

Leeds Rhinos: 8th (P10 W5 L5)

The Rhinos have been the epitome of inconsistency so far with wins over St Helens – their only away victory – Catalans and Huddersfield mixed in with defeats to Hull, Castleford and Leigh.

Leeds have developed a reputation as slow starters under Rohan Smith, as evidenced by a record of 62 points scored and 129 conceded in the first half of games this year.

Smith's side have won five games despite leading at half-time only twice, which highlights the Rhinos’ character a few months on from reaching the Grand Final against the odds.

But unless they find a way to bridge the gulf between their best and worst performances and their home and away form, lightning is unlikely to strike twice.

Grade: D

Wakefield Trinity: 12th (P10 W0 L10)

After appointing a rookie head coach and arming him with a light squad, Wakefield put their destiny in the hands of fate.

It was a risky approach and one that has backfired spectacularly after seeing Mark Applegarth suffer an early-season injury crisis which Trinity have failed to recover from.

Applegarth quickly found himself without full-back Max Jowitt, star winger Lewis Murphy and half-back Lee Gaskell – as well as Corey Hall as part of an inexplicable swap deal – and the result has been 53 points in 10 games, 24 of which came in the opener against Catalans with the aforementioned players in the team.

Wakefield restored some lost pride at Wigan on Sunday but it is a damning indictment when a 22-6 defeat at the top level is regarded as something of a moral victory.

Trinity are the masters of the great escape but they must outdo themselves to extend their 25-year stay in Super League.

Grade: F

Leeds Rhinos have flattered to deceive so far. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)