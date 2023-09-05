Super League issues that could be settled in round 25 with picture set to become clearer
St Helens host fellow top-four side Leigh Leopards on Friday night, while play-off hopefuls Hull KR travel to Huddersfield Giants.
Castleford Tigers welcome Hull FC to Wheldon Road and relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity entertain second-placed Catalans Dragons.
Leeds Rhinos face leaders Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Saturday before Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves face off in a crunch clash the following day.
Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at some of the issues that could be settled in round 25, if not mathematically.
:: A victory for Leigh coupled with defeats for Warrington and Hull KR would secure a top-four spot for the Challenge Cup winners. Should the Wolves and Rovers win all three remaining games, the Leopards would need two victories to confirm their place alongside Wigan, Catalans and St Helens in the top four.
:: A win for Warrington against Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium would all but secure a play-off place. The Wolves would be four points better off than the Red Devils with a vastly superior for and against heading into the final two rounds.
:: A defeat for Leeds at home to Wigan would officially signal the end of their season if Hull KR win. With Salford facing Warrington and Hull KR next, two of those sides would be out of the Rhinos' reach.
:: A win for Castleford over Hull combined with a defeat for Wakefield in their clash with Catalans would leave the Tigers on the brink of safety. Danny Ward's side would be four points clear of their rivals with two games remaining.