Super League officials to pay respects to former referee John Holdsworth following death at 76

Match officials will wear black armbands this weekend as a mark of respect for former referee John Holdsworth following his death at the age of 76.

The Kippax native was one of rugby league's leading officials from 1980 to 1995, taking charge of two Challenge Cup finals and a record six Premiership deciders, as well as a World Club Challenge.

After hanging up his whistle, Holdsworth became a match commissioner and coached young officials until his retirement last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Elliott, the RFL’s acting Head of Match Officials, said: “John Holdsworth made a significant contribution to rugby league, both as a leading referee and then in a number of other roles after his retirement.

Former referee John Holdsworth, who has died aged 76. (Picture by Varley Picture Agency)

“The long list of major matches for which he was appointed underlines the respect in which he was held, by colleagues, coaches and players – and he became a familiar figure for supporters and television viewers for well over a decade.

“On behalf of the RFL and the wider sport of rugby league, we send condolences to his wife Marlene, their family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad