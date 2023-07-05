Super League play-off race analysed with Salford Red Devils and Hull FC facing contrasting run-ins

With only 10 rounds remaining, it is all to play for in Super League.

There is interest at the top and bottom of the table but the play-off battle in particular is one to keep an eye on.

There are no guarantees for any of the teams currently in the top six, perhaps with the exception of leaders Catalans Dragons who appear to have one foot in the play-offs.

Only four points separate Leigh Leopards in second from seventh-placed Hull KR, while Leeds Rhinos and even Hull FC could yet have a say.

To assess the difficulty of each team's run-in, we have come up with a formula.

Every fixture is given a difficulty rating based on the league position of the opponent and whether it is home or away.

The formula turns the league table upside down with Catalans (12 points) regarded as the toughest fixture and Wakefield Trinity (one point) considered the easiest on paper.

One point is added for a home game and two if it is away. The higher the score, the tougher the run-in.

Hull FC have a favourable run-in. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Here, we assess the remaining fixtures for each of the teams in the play-off race.

1. Catalans Dragons (26 points)

Run-in: Huddersfield Giants (h), St Helens (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Warrington Wolves (a), Leigh Leopards (a), Wigan Warriors (h), Hull KR (a), Wakefield Trinity (a), Leeds Rhinos (h), Salford Red Devils (a).

Difficulty score: 83

Catalans Dragons are the team to beat. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Dragons have some tricky away games but will fancy their chances of repeating their 2021 League Leaders' Shield success.

2. Leigh Leopards (22 points)

Run-in: Castleford Tigers (a), Salford Red Devils (a), Wigan Warriors (a), Leeds Rhinos (a), Catalans Dragons (h), Hull KR (a), Huddersfield Giants (h), St Helens (a), Wakefield Trinity (h), Wigan Warriors (h).

Difficulty score: 80

Hull KR face a season-defining period. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leigh have confounded expectations but still have work to do to secure a play-off place as they prepare for a key period on the road.

3. Wigan Warriors (22 points)

Run-in: Wakefield Trinity (a), Warrington Wolves (h), Leigh Leopards (h), Hull KR (h), Hull FC (h), Catalans Dragons (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Leeds Rhinos (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Leigh Leopards (a).

Difficulty score: 82

The next five games give Wigan the chance to put pressure on Catalans ahead of a blockbuster clash in Perpignan.

4. Warrington Wolves (22 points)

Leeds Rhinos are still in the hunt. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Run-in: St Helens (h), Wigan Warriors (a), Wakefield Trinity (a), Catalans Dragons (h), Leeds Rhinos (a), Hull FC (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Salford Red Devils (a), St Helens (h), Huddersfield Giants (a).

Difficulty score: 76

The formula suggests Warrington have a favourable run-in but the way they are currently playing there are no easy games, with the next two particularly tough and potentially season-defining.

5. St Helens (20 points)

Run-in: Warrington Wolves (a), Catalans Dragons (h), Leeds Rhinos (h), Salford Red Devils (a), Hull KR (h), Castleford Tigers (a), Wakefield Trinity (a), Leigh Leopards (h), Warrington Wolves (a), Hull FC (h), Huddersfield Giants (h - TBC).

Difficulty score: 84 (76 over 10 games)

The top four will be wary of the defending champions but they have little margin for error in their final 11 games.

6. Salford Red Devils (20 points)

Run-in: Leeds Rhinos (h), Leigh Leopards (h), Catalans Dragons (a), St Helens (h), Huddersfield Giants (a), Wakefield Trinity (h), Wigan Warriors (a), Warrington Wolves (h), Hull KR (a), Catalans Dragons (h).

Difficulty score: 91

With six matches still to come against the top five, Salford face a real fight to stay in the play-off positions.

7. Hull KR (18 points)

Run-in: Hull FC (h), Leeds Rhinos (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Wigan Warriors (a), St Helens (a), Leigh Leopards (h), Catalans Dragons (h), Huddersfield Giants (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Wakefield Trinity (a).

Difficulty score: 78

Rovers need to make the most of their next three fixtures ahead of a gruelling month that will go a long way to deciding their fate.

8. Leeds Rhinos (16 points)

Run-in: Salford Red Devils (a), Hull KR (h), St Helens (a), Leigh Leopards (h), Warrington Wolves (h), Huddersfield Giants (a), Hull FC (a), Wigan Warriors (h), Catalans Dragons (a), Castleford Tigers (h).

Difficulty score: 87

The Rhinos are sensing another late play-off charge but will be left with a mountain to climb if they fail to win at Salford this weekend.

9. Hull FC (14 points)

Run-in: Hull KR (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Huddersfield Giants (a), Wakefield Trinity (h), Wigan Warriors (a), Warrington Wolves (h), Leeds Rhinos (h), Castleford Tigers (a), Huddersfield Giants (h), St Helens (a).

Difficulty score: 64