Super League clubs are gearing up for the business end of the season with only 10 rounds remaining.

From the League Leaders' Shield and the play-offs to survival, it is all to play for at the top and bottom of the table.

After a vital victory for basement side Wakefield Trinity, there is still life in the battle for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield have rivals Castleford Tigers in their sights, while Huddersfield Giants are not yet safe after losing seven of their last eight Super League games to leave themselves in the firing line.

To assess the difficulty of each team's run-in, we have come up with a formula.

Every fixture is given a difficulty rating based on the league position of the opponent and whether it is home or away.

The formula turns the league table upside down with leaders Catalans Dragons (12 points) regarded as the toughest fixture and Wakefield (one point) considered the easiest on paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One point is added for a home game and two if it is away. The higher the score, the tougher the run-in.

Liam Kay celebrates scoring Wakefield's opening try against Salford. (Photo: Picture Bruce Rollinson)

Here, we assess the remaining fixtures for each of the bottom three sides.

10. Huddersfield Giants (10 points)

Run-in: Catalans Dragons (a), Wakefield Trinity (h), Hull FC (h), Castleford Tigers (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Leeds Rhinos (h), Leigh Leopards (a), Hull KR (h), Hull FC (a), Warrington Wolves (h), St Helens (a - date TBC).

Difficulty score: 85 (77 over 10 games)

Huddersfield have flattered to deceive this season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Ian Watson's men have the comfort of a six-point cushion but another win for Wakefield this week may set alarm bells ringing at the John Smith's Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A challenging five-game run on the road always had the look of a season-defining period for Huddersfield and so it has proved with the Giants dropping out of play-off contention.

After defeats to St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors, the Giants must still negotiate a trip to Perpignan before getting back home.

Huddersfield have what could be considered winnable home games around the corner but the John Smith's Stadium is not the fortress it was in 2022.

Castleford are struggling to see off the threat of Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Although the Giants have a game in hand, it is the small matter of a trip to St Helens which will need to be squeezed in one midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The smart money says that Huddersfield will not be in the relegation picture for long but that they are even in the conversation is indicative of a season that has gone badly wrong.

11. Castleford Tigers (8 points)

Run-in: Leigh Leopards (h), Hull FC (a), Hull KR (a), Huddersfield Giants (h), Wakefield Trinity (a), St Helens (h), Warrington Wolves (a), Hull FC (h), Wigan Warriors (a), Leeds Rhinos (a).

Difficulty score: 77

Just when Castleford appear to be pulling clear, Wakefield reel them back in.

The Tigers still have their neighbours at arm's length but cannot relax until there is clear daylight between the sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Last's team would dearly love some points on the board before back-to-back games against Huddersfield and Wakefield that could shape their season.

If they fail to come through that run of fixtures in credit, it could be a dicey run-in for Castleford with Saints, Warrington, Wigan and Leeds all to come in the final five matches.

Three more wins should be enough to see off Wakefield – and the Tigers will want them as soon as possible.

12. Wakefield Trinity (4 points)

Run-in: Wigan Warriors (h), Huddersfield Giants (a), Warrington Wolves (h), Hull FC (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Salford Red Devils (a), St Helens (h), Catalans Dragons (h), Leigh Leopards (a), Hull KR (h).

Difficulty score: 86

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity have looked dead and buried since the early weeks of the season but two wins in three games have given them hope of another great escape.

Boosted by the arrival of club icon David Fifita, Mark Applegarth's side are displaying the spirit and togetherness that has kept Wakefield in Super League for so long. Whether it has come too late in the day, only time will tell.

Encouragingly for Applegarth, his team are scoring points after five shut-outs in the opening nine rounds. Of the 155 points Trinity have posted, 68 have come in the last three games.

Whereas Castleford have only four home matches remaining, Wakefield can look forward to six at Belle Vue with the opening of a new main stand on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad