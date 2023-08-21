The 2023 Super League season has entered the home straight with only five rounds remaining.

Catalans Dragons became the first team to book their play-off spot at the weekend, with Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Leigh Leopards on the brink of joining the table-toppers.

Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants appear to be fighting for the remaining two spots.

At the bottom of the table, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity remain locked in a fight to stay in Super League.

To assess the difficulty of each team's run-in, we came up with a formula.

Every fixture is given a difficulty rating based on the league position of the opponent and whether it is home or away.

The formula turns the league table upside down with leaders Catalans (12 points) regarded as the toughest fixture and basement side Wakefield (one point) considered the easiest on paper.

One point is added for a home game and two if it is away. The higher the score, the tougher the run-in.

Castleford are in the box seat in the fight for survival after winning at Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Here, we assess the remaining fixtures for all 12 sides.

1. Catalans Dragons (34 points)

Run-in: Wigan Warriors (h), Hull KR (a), Wakefield Trinity (a), Leeds Rhinos (h), Salford Red Devils (a).

Difficulty score: 38

Hull KR have lost their last two games in Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The Dragons will be wary of Wigan and Saints but should get the wins required to secure the League Leaders' Shield for the second time in three years.

2. Wigan Warriors (30 points)

Run-in: Catalans Dragons (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Leeds Rhinos (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Leigh Leopards (a).

Difficulty score: 43

James Bentley celebrates scoring Leeds' vital fourth try against Warrington. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

A win in Perpignan this Saturday would keep Wigan in the hunt for the League Leaders' Shield but they would no doubt settle for second spot and a home semi-final in the play-offs.

3. St Helens (30 points)

Run-in: Castleford Tigers (a), Wakefield Trinity (a), Leigh Leopards (h), Warrington Wolves (a), Hull FC (h).

Difficulty score: 32

The four-time defending champions are coming up on the rails and could make life uncomfortable for Catalans with a favourable run-in.

4. Leigh Leopards (28 points)

Huddersfield had no answer to Salford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Run-in: Hull KR (a), Huddersfield Giants (h), St Helens (a), Wakefield Trinity (h), Wigan Warriors (h).

Difficulty score: 38

The Challenge Cup winners have lost two of their last three league games but appear to have done enough to make the play-offs, with the next mission securing a top-four spot and a home eliminator.

5. Warrington Wolves (22 points)

Run-in: Hull FC (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Salford Red Devils (a), St Helens (h), Huddersfield Giants (a).

Difficulty score: 34

Warrington are still in the top six despite losing their last seven Super League matches thanks to their early-season form but must fix up their confidence issues to book a play-off place.

6. Salford Red Devils (22 points)

Run-in: Wakefield Trinity (h), Wigan Warriors (a), Warrington Wolves (h), Hull KR (a), Catalans Dragons (h).

Difficulty score: 45

Salford ended their seven-game losing run at Huddersfield last Friday but will need plenty more where that came from with some testing fixtures still to come.

7. Hull KR (22 points)

Run-in: Leigh Leopards (h), Catalans Dragons (h), Huddersfield Giants (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Wakefield Trinity (a).

Difficulty score: 39

Trips to Wigan and Saints either side of the Challenge Cup final were always going to be a tough ask but there are opportunities for points in the final five rounds.

8. Leeds Rhinos (20 points)

Run-in: Huddersfield Giants (a), Hull FC (a), Wigan Warriors (h), Catalans Dragons (a), Castleford Tigers (h).

Difficulty score: 40

While the Rhinos are fresh from a much-needed victory against Warrington and have a handy points difference, they must improve on recent performances to repeat last year's late play-off charge.

9. Hull FC (20 points)

Run-in: Warrington Wolves (h), Leeds Rhinos (h), Castleford Tigers (a), Huddersfield Giants (h), St Helens (a).

Difficulty score: 35

Hull were left wondering what might have been after losing to Wigan in golden point but they have a series of winnable games before going to St Helens on the final weekend.

10. Huddersfield Giants (18 points)

Run-in: Leeds Rhinos (h), Leigh Leopards (a), Hull KR (h), Hull FC (a), Warrington Wolves (h).

Difficulty score: 39

After losing their game in hand at Saints, a damaging home defeat to Salford leaves the Giants needing something miraculous to make the top six.

11. Castleford Tigers (10 points)

Run-in: St Helens (h), Warrington Wolves (a), Hull FC (h), Wigan Warriors (a), Leeds Rhinos (a).

Difficulty score: 46

With both sides facing challenging run-ins, Castleford's win at Wakefield could prove decisive.

12. Wakefield Trinity (8 points)

Run-in: Salford Red Devils (a), St Helens (h), Catalans Dragons (h), Leigh Leopards (a), Hull KR (h).

Difficulty score: 51