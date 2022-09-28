Super League set to return to licensing system as IMG unveils blueprint for sport's future

Super League licences were originally introduced in 2009 but lasted only six years before a return to promotion and relegation.

The aim of the system was to improve the quality of the competition by ensuring clubs meet minimum standards, from finances to facilities.

"Participation in the top tier to be based on a range of on and off-field measures, delivered through a club grading system with the aim of supporting financial sustainability and encouraging investment into clubs," read a section of IMG's report.

St Helens celebrate their 2022 Super League title success. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"‘Category A’ clubs will be guaranteed participation in the top tier whilst ‘Category B’ clubs will be reassessed annually with the highest-ranking clubs occupying the remaining slots in the top tier."

Promotion and relegation will continue between the second and third tiers.

The report states tier two would be "increasingly filled with strong category B clubs".

IMG agreed a 12-year “strategic partnership” with the Rugby Football League and Super League earlier this year, tasked with restructuring and re-imagining the domestic game as a means to maximise its commercial potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials presented their proposals to the 37 current professional and semi-professional clubs earlier today.

"In addition to drawing on IMG’s global expertise, the recommendations have been made following extensive consultation with key stakeholders across rugby league, including clubs, broadcasters, sponsors, media, players, representatives from the community game and international partners, as well as a survey of supporters attracting almost 20,000 responses,” it said.

"This is the most comprehensive piece of consultation ever undertaken on the sport.

"IMG’s recommendations have the overriding aim of driving the long-term value and impact of the sport."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other recommendations are:

- A re-positioned calendar which optimises flow, narrative and engagement, incorporating regular ‘peaks’ of interest and a compelling season climax.

- A calendar aligned with the global game to facilitate an international window in October and incorporate a mid-season international.

- An expansion strategy to be developed that targets and supports the growth of the Women’s and Girls’ game, and also growth in new markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Participation of clubs outside of the UK to be capped and with additional standards to support domestic growth.

- Operations to be centralised where this can maximise efficiencies and drive incremental revenue (e.g. ticketing and digital infrastructure).

- A new brand strategy to be introduced and aligned with the above commercial strategy.

The proposals will only come into force at the end of next season if a majority of the 37 clubs vote in favour at a meeting next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This work will sit alongside other workstreams being led by IMG and other parts of the Endeavor network to maximise the commercial potential of the sport and build deeper relationships with fans and new audiences," read the report.

"These include content production and innovation, domestic and international distribution of media rights, digital transformation powered by IMG’s digital sports arm Seven League, brand strategy delivered by Endeavor’s cultural marketing agency 160over90, streaming through Endeavor’s OTT platform Endeavor Streaming and data collection, betting product development and streaming rights via its sports data and betting technology business IMG Arena."

RFL chair Simon Johnson described the recommendations as a significant day for the sport.

"We have prioritised transparency, in sharing these recommendations first with clubs and then with fans through the media," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is very much a direction of travel in these top-line recommendations, with significant layers of detail still to be worked through.

"But these proposals contain both a recognition of the need to make significant changes to address a range of challenges facing the sport at all levels, and recommendations for those changes which have the potential to transform the approach, mood and reality of rugby league in the UK and beyond.”

Matt Dwyer, vice president, Sports Management, IMG, added: “Having now had the opportunity to dive deeper into the sport, including through consultations with all key stakeholders of the game, our excitement for this 12-year strategic partnership and what can be achieved has only increased.

"We have a unique opportunity to alter the growth trajectory of the sport and we believe the recommendations we have presented today will provide the foundation for that growth and attract new investment into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad