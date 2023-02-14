Super League table predicted with Huddersfield Giants backed for top spot and Leigh Leopards tipped to go down

St Helens are once again the team to beat at the start of 2023 after claiming an unprecedented fourth straight Super League title.

Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants were Saints' nearest challengers last year before fading away to allow Leeds Rhinos to reach a first Grand Final since 2017.

All four teams will be in the mix again in what promises to be one of the most competitive seasons in many a year.

Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting the final table ahead of the big kick-off on Thursday.

1. Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield's response to falling short on both fronts last season has been to arm Ian Watson with arguably the deepest squad in Super League.

Jake Connor, Kevin Naiqama and Esan Marsters are among the high-profile arrivals, bolstering a squad that already boasted the likes of Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages and Will Pryce.

If the Giants can take their excellent home form on the road this year, a repeat of their 2013 League Leaders' Shield success is a distinct possibility.

Huddersfield Giants are aiming to build on a promising season. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

2. Wigan Warriors

After rediscovering their mojo under Matt Peet last season, the Warriors will win plenty more than they lose again this year with Jai Field and Bevan French in their ranks.

Importantly, Wigan have improved their centre stocks with the signings of Jake Wardle and Toby King, two players desperate to prove themselves on the back of a challenging 2022 campaign.

More than any other club, the Warriors will be desperate to break Saints' stranglehold on the Super League trophy.

Harry Newman, left, was disconsolate in the aftermath of Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final defeat by St Helens. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

3. St Helens

Saints are the bookmakers' favourites and it is easy to see why after making minimal changes to their latest title-winning squad.

But there are unknowns at the start of 2023, chiefly Paul Wellens as a head coach and the effects of a World Club Challenge in Australia.

Should St Helens take some time to warm up in Super League, Huddersfield, Wigan and others would have all the encouragement they need.

Willie Peters is preparing for his first season as a head coach. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

4. Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos flattered to deceive in pre-season but perhaps that was part of Rohan Smith's masterplan.

The Australian used the trial games to experiment with players in different positions and largely kept his cards close to his chest.

If Leeds can avoid the selection issues that blighted their 2022 campaign – and get centres Harry Newman and Nene Macdonald on the field as quickly as possible – they will enjoy a strong year.

5. Catalans Dragons

Steve McNamara's side have finished fourth in each of the last three seasons but the jury is out on whether they are stronger this year.

Paul McShane will be a key man for Castleford Tigers again this year. (Picture: Craig Cresswell)

Siosiua Taukeiaho, Manu Ma'u and Tom Johnstone are among the fresh faces, with the likes of Sam Kasiano, Josh Drinkwater and Samisoni Langi going the other way.

A case could be made for the Dragons to finish outside the play-off positions altogether but their home form should keep them in the top six.

6. Hull KR

There is a sense that the Robins are ready to take the next step after reaching two semi-finals in as many seasons.

Much will depend on how Willie Peters takes to head coaching after serving a long apprenticeship as an assistant in the NRL.

He has been armed with the strongest KR squad in a long time thanks to an impressive recruitment drive, with the new recruits adding to a strong core that will be better for last year's challenges.

7. Castleford Tigers

Although the Tigers ultimately missed out on the play-offs, that they took it to the final minutes of the 2022 regular season was an achievement in itself.

Castleford were decimated by injuries, robbing Lee Radford of the chance to field a settled spine.

They are due more luck but it cannot be said with any certainty that they are stronger than last year.

8. Warrington Wolves

To say Daryl Powell's first season in charge of Warrington was a disaster would be an understatement.

Tipped to challenge for the title, the Wolves finished second bottom and Powell had plenty to say about the club's culture along the way.

Warrington have backed Powell to oversee an overhaul of the squad but, from the outside looking in, it is not going to be a quick fix.

9. Hull FC

Tony Smith faces a similar challenge to Powell as he sets about changing the culture at Hull.

The Black and Whites have been accused of having a soft underbelly in recent years, which is reflected in the number of heavy defeats they have suffered, particularly towards the back end of seasons.

Smith has a strong reputation for rebuilding clubs but improvement may come slowly at Hull.

10. Wakefield Trinity

Not for the first time since they joined Super League in 1999, Wakefield are being completely written off heading into a new season.

They are arguably weaker on paper after losing the likes of Jacob Miller, James Batchelor and David Fifita but Mark Applegarth has everyone pulling in the same direction, which is half the battle.

If they get a bit of luck with injuries, there is every chance Trinity could defy the doubters all over again.

11. Salford Red Devils

Paul Rowley's men were last season's surprise package and won plenty of admirers with their expansive style.

They had some fortune along the way with the spine of Ryan Brierley, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd and Andy Ackers staying on the park for virtually the entire campaign.

If injuries hit this year, the Red Devils will struggle to hit the same heights.

12. Leigh Leopards

The Super League new boys are fancied to shake things up after making some eye-catching additions, most notably Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele.

Whether they have enough quality across the board to compete every week remains to be seen.

The last club to survive their first season in Super League were Hull KR back in 2018, which underlines the size of the task facing Leigh.

Tony Smith is tackling another rebuilding project. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)