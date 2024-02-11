Super League table predicted with three Yorkshire clubs tipped for play-offs

IMG's grading system has helped drive up standards, while supporters can watch every game for the very first time across a variety of platforms.

Wigan Warriors are the team to beat after wrestling the Super League trophy from St Helens' grasp but it promises to be a fiercely competitive season.

Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting the final table ahead of the big kick-off on Thursday.

1. Wigan Warriors (Grand Final winners)

The Warriors won the title for the first time in five years last October and look even stronger this season after recruiting the likes of Kruise Leeming, Adam Keighran, Sam Walters and Luke Thompson.

Matt Peet's side must deal with the pressure of being defending champions but Wigan are well accustomed to having a target on their backs.

Even accounting for a demanding date with Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge early in the year, the Warriors should claim the League Leaders' Shield with something to spare.

Wigan Warriors celebrate their 2023 Grand Final success. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

2. St Helens

For the first time since 2019, Saints head into a new campaign as the hunters rather than the hunted which may suit them.

The 10-time Super League champions have lost influential figures in James Roby and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook but Daryl Clark, Matt Whitley and Waqa Blake are quality additions.

While Wigan have the best and deepest squad in the competition, a wounded St Helens are dangerous.

Big things are expected of Willie Peters' Hull KR in 2024. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

3. Catalans Dragons

The top two and bottom four appear nailed on but the rest of the clubs could finish in any order.

Like many of their rivals, Catalans have undergone major surgery in the off-season after losing Sam Tomkins, Mitchell Pearce and Tyrone May among others, leaving a question mark over their 2024 prospects.

But signings such as Jordan Abdull, Theo Fages and Tariq Sims should ensure the 2023 Grand Finalists are there or thereabouts again.

Brodie Croft's move to Leeds was one of the biggest transfers of the off-season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

4. Hull KR

Another top-four finish has to be the minimum goal for the Robins after flirting with success in Willie Peters' first season at the helm.

There are similarities between Rovers and Catalans in that Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Kane Linnett leave two significant holes in terms of experience and proven quality.

But KR have recruited well – landing the likes of May, Peta Hiku and Oliver Gildart – and will be better for last year's experiences.

5. Leeds Rhinos

It is hard to get a read on the Rhinos under Rohan Smith, which makes predicting their finishing position difficult.

Adam Clune will lead Huddersfield's attack this season. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Brodie Croft has the potential to be a game-changing signing and should unlock Leeds' strike weapons on the edges with the help of Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley and Andy Ackers.

Smith has been backed in the recruitment market and must now deliver.

6. Huddersfield Giants

After going from the high of third in 2022 to last year's ninth-place finish, nobody is talking about the Giants as title contenders.

Going under the radar could benefit Ian Watson's side who have added Adam Clune to a spine that already boasted Jake Connor and Tui Lolohea, which could make for an enjoyable season for fellow new signing Adam Swift.

Much will depend on how Huddersfield negotiate a testing start that will see them play seven of their opening nine games on the road, including trips to Wigan, Leeds and St Helens.

7. Leigh Leopards

The Leopards were the story of the 2023 season after backing up promotion by winning the Challenge Cup and making the play-offs.

Leigh have not lost any of their big hitters and will be improved by the signings of Matt Moylan and Owen Trout.

But they don't have the element of surprise this year and a question mark remains over how they will cope with injuries to key players.

8. Warrington Wolves

The biggest story of the season is undoubtedly Sam Burgess' return to Super League in his first job as a head coach at Warrington.

The former England captain is the kind of leader a player would run through a brick wall for but the jury is out on his coaching ability.

Factoring in Warrington's flaky past, it could quickly unravel for the Wolves.

9. Hull FC

The Black and Whites have not qualified for the play-offs since 2020 but breaking into the top eight this year would be an achievement in itself.

While Tony Smith's side have bulked up, they have lost arguably their three best players in Swift, Jake Clifford and Chris Satae.

Hull should improve on last season's 10th-place finish but it will be slow progress for a club in the early stages of a rebuild.

10. Castleford Tigers

Like Hull, the Tigers are a club in transition following a miserable 2023 campaign that almost ended in disaster.

Castleford have recruited players who are all desperate to establish themselves at the top level, while those already at Wheldon Road will be fuelled by last year's brush with relegation.

Buoyed by his work at Batley Bulldogs in similar circumstances, Craig Lingard will look to put pride back in the badge and go from there.

11. Salford Red Devils

The Red Devils head into the new season with just 24 players and have lost Croft, Ackers, Ken Sio, Tyler Dupree and Joe Burgess from the squad that started last year.

Salford still have quality in the likes of Ryan Brierley, Marc Sneyd and Tim Lafai but not enough across the board for a play-off bid.

Indeed, Paul Rowley, who has done a terrific job in testing circumstances, could spend the year fighting fires.

12. London Broncos

Poor old London face a thankless task after being virtually consigned to relegation before a ball has been kicked.

The Broncos are the first victims of the new grading system, which is a shame given all the talk about having a strong presence in the capital.