The break for the international weekend allows clubs to sit back and take stock ahead of the run-in.

Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity are in good heart after claiming big wins, but Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Hull KR have been left to stew on disappointing results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the talking points across the county in the aftermath of round 15.

Chris McQueen races clear to score against Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Giant threat to St Helens dominance

For the first time during their period of dominance, St Helens have not one, not two, but three serious challengers for the crown they have had under lock and key since 2019.

Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors are two teams capable of beating Saints in a play-off clash yet fourth-placed Huddersfield are arguably the biggest threat to the champions.

Ian Watson's methodical side wear teams down and have the strike to turn their supremacy into a flurry of points, as Leeds discovered to their cost on Friday night.

It was a tough night at the office for Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Rhinos reality check

Losing at the John Smith's Stadium is no disgrace - only St Helens have won there this year, against an understrength Huddersfield team - but it gave Rohan Smith an idea of just how far away his side are from challenging.

Smith has been keen to stress he has undertaken a long-term project at Headingley so a 14-point loss to a current top-four side is no reason to panic.

Leeds remain in the play-off race with 12 rounds remaining but they appear to be heading in the right direction whether they make the top six or not this season.

Wakefield Trinity celebrate a try with their supporters. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Trinity in the clear?

As the defeats racked up, Willie Poching maintained Wakefield were only one win away from turning their season around and so it has proved.

Home wins over Hull FC and Warrington Wolves mean Trinity are suddenly six points clear of Toulouse Olympique, which has the look of an unassailable advantage given the French side won only two of their first 15 games.

With Poching's men now level on points with Warrington and Salford Red Devils, they can begin to look up the table to the relief of everybody at Belle Vue.

Hull FC struggled in the Perpignan heat. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull on the ropes

The Black and Whites remain in fifth spot despite back-to-back defeats but there are worrying signs for Brett Hodgson's side.

Already without star man Jake Connor, Hull lost Carlos Tuimavave and Adam Swift to injury during the chastening defeat by Catalans in Perpignan.

The Airlie Birds were desperate to avoid a repeat of last year's collapse in the second half of the season but recent events give a sense of deja vu.

Castleford pass character test

Like Hull, the Tigers faced a demanding assignment on a sweltering weekend in the south of France.

Castleford Tigers got the job done in Toulouse. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Lee Radford demanded a response from his players after dropping off badly against Wigan and he got one in a nervy game.

Castleford matched Toulouse's desperation to move back into the top six but 'consistency' will be the buzzword at Wheldon Road during the latest two-week break.

Rovers hint at strong finish

Hull KR, too, will feel as though they are one good run away from making a decisive move in the play-off race.

The Robins gave St Helens a real scare on Sunday and appear to have rediscovered their mojo in attack.

Rovers are without Jordan Abdull for their play-off bid but in Lachlan Coote they have a player who is becoming more and more influential as the weeks go by.