There was drama from Toulouse Olympique's stunning comeback against Wakefield Trinity in game one right through to the Hull derby on Sunday evening.

Hull FC claimed the bragging rights to sneak back above Castleford Tigers into fifth spot, while Huddersfield Giants are up to third after seeing off Salford Red Devils.

Leeds Rhinos were among the other big winners as they got the better of Castleford to improve their play-off chances.

Jack Walker starred on his Hull FC debut. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the talking points across the county in the aftermath of Magic Weekend.

Understrength rivals produce instant classic

Expectations were low going into the Hull derby with both teams short on confidence and numbers, but they delivered rich entertainment to round off another successful visit to Newcastle for Super League.

On a day when Danny McGuire took charge of Hull KR for the first time and his prodigy Mikey Lewis scored a hat-trick, it was Hull FC's three young loanees who stole the show.

Hull FC celebrate the derby win in front of their fans. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Ellis Longstaff scored a double, Josh Simm went over for the winning try and Jack Walker was named the man of the match.

Breathless, dramatic and fiercely competitive, it was a derby for the ages, although Hull KR fans may not agree after seeing Elliot Minchella's late try ruled out in controversial fashion.

Walker proves class to leave Leeds facing dilemma

To say Walker has done it tough in recent times would be an understatement, with the young full-back missing the best part of two years with a foot injury.

Toulouse Olympique celebrate Matty Russell's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Walker's ability has never been in question and he showcased that talent on the big stage at St James' Park as he gave Hull a much-needed spark at the back in the continued absence of Jake Connor.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Leeds for 2023 but is currently behind Richie Myler and Zak Hardaker in the pecking order after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

It is difficult to envisage a scenario where all three players are at the club next year, meaning the Rhinos essentially face a choice between Walker and Hardaker - a tough call as they consider their present and future needs.

Wakefield slipping into Championship habits

Tui Lolohea walked away with the man of the match award. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Trinity's Super League place is on the line after giving up a 20-4 lead to suffer a damaging defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Toulouse.

David Fifita's sin-binning for a professional foul on the stroke of half-time was the turning point in the game and perhaps even the season.

Wakefield played the first 20 minutes of the second half with 12 men after Rob Butler replaced his fellow prop in the bin, amounting to criminal ill-discipline in a game of such magnitude.

As they did at Salford recently, Trinity had the look of a Championship side struggling to keep up with a Super League team as the match slipped away, handing the initiative to their relegation rivals as the French outfit prepare for three successive home games at the height of summer.

Exciting times for Giants

Huddersfield were at their worst in the defeat at Castleford - to quote Ian Watson - but they were back close to their metronomic best on Tyneside.

Although the Giants gave Salford a sniff of an unlikely comeback, they were undoubtedly the better side on their way to a win that improves their chances of a home semi-final.

Huddersfield will learn more about their title prospects in away games against 2021 Grand Finalists St Helens and Catalans Dragons - but the future looks bright regardless of what happens over the next two weeks.