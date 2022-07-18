Huddersfield Giants were nilled by 12-man St Helens, while Hull FC suffered the same fate in an even heavier defeat at Wigan Warriors.

A depleted Leeds Rhinos suffered at the hands of Toulouse Olympique in scorching temperatures in the south of France, a result that sent Wakefield to the bottom of the table.

Castleford Tigers bucked the trend, beating Warrington Wolves in Daryl Powell's first game back at Wheldon Road.

Wakefield Trinity show their dejection at full-time against Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the talking points across the county in the aftermath of an exhausting round of action.

Wakefield on the brink

Trinity are no strangers to a relegation scrap but even they may struggle to get out of the mess they find themselves in.

Wakefield - part of Super League's furniture since 1999 - survived the Battle of Belle Vue in 2006 and the Million Pound Game nine years later.

Jack Welsby celebrates Jonny Lomax's try against Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

But those historic escapes count for little as Willie Poching aims to drag Trinity off the foot of Super League.

Poching's side are only bottom on points difference but given they face seven games against top-six sides in the final eight rounds and Toulouse are preparing for home dates with Salford Red Devils and Hull, it will take something special to avoid the drop this year.

Giants taken to school

Friday's trip to St Helens was a chance for Huddersfield to show they can take on the champions at their own game.

St Helens beat Huddersfield Giants with 12 men but could lose Sione Mata'utia to a lengthy ban. (Picture: SWPix.com)

But instead the Giants left the Totally Wicked Stadium with their tail between their legs after being stunned by Saints despite having a man advantage for over an hour.

Ian Watson's men were in the grind in the first half but after the break they just could not live with the formidable hosts, who produced a remarkable performance with 12 men - 11 for the final eight minutes.

While the defeat will not define Huddersfield's season, they will need to get the likes of Tui Lolohea, Ricky Leutele and Chris Hill fit and firing if they are to challenge St Helens when it matters in the play-offs.

Don't touch injured players

Jermaine McGillvary suffered a knee injury at the Totally Wicked Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The biggest talking point after the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium was Sione Mata'utia's red card for lifting Giants hooker Danny Levi as he lay on the ground.

Mata'utia reacted like a man who knew he had let his side down after letting his frustration get the better of him.

There is a trend of players staying down to win penalties, knowing there is little risk of being called out for playacting by officials who are left in an impossible situation.

Players have taken matters into their own hands but the message from the top is clear: keep your hands to yourself in those situations.

Survival of fittest

The battle for the final couple of play-off places is likely to go down to the wire with every contender either struggling with injuries or form, or both.

Castleford look good for a top-six spot after maintaining their impressive home record but they have seen Niall Evalds join Ryan Hampshire and Jake Trueman on a worrying injury list.

The Hull clubs are down to the bare bones and Leeds have struggled with injuries and disciplinary issues all year.