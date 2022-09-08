The Rhinos ended the regular season in fifth spot to set up a play-off eliminator against fourth-placed Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Friday night.

Leeds were beaten by the Dragons at the same stage in 2020 and fell short in the semi-finals last year but do not have to look too far for inspiration.

The Rhinos won the title from fifth in 2011 and 2012, which included a famous victory in Perpignan.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Aidan Sezer's winning try against Castleford Tigers. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com)

Rohan Smith's side are not fancied to repeat those feats this year with Super League's title sponsor Betfred viewing Leeds as outsiders heading into the play-offs.

The Rhinos are 14/1 to lift the Super League trophy at Old Trafford on September 24.

Three-peat champions St Helens can be backed at 5/4 to make it four in a row and Wigan Warriors are next at 7/4.

Catalans are priced at 8/1 to go one better than last year and win the Grand Final.

Huddersfield Giants huddle after their win over Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Perhaps surprisingly, Salford Red Devils (10/1) are considered a better bet than Huddersfield Giants (12/1).

Ian Watson's side, who finished three places above Salford in the Super League table, will host Saturday's play-off eliminator at the John Smith's Stadium, where they have lost only once all year.

Betfred's Grand Final winner odds

St Helens 5/4

Wigan 7/4

Catalans 8/1

Salford 10/1

Huddersfield 12/1

Leeds 14/1