Sydney Roosters forward and Sheffield Wednesday fan Victor Radley declares for England ahead of Rugby League World Cup

The 24-year-old Radley qualifies for England through his father, Nigel, who hails from Sheffield. England are set to play Greece at Bramall Lane on October 29, although Radley grew up supporting the club's other football club Sheffield Wednesday.

Radley's availability for Shaun Wane's side is a welcome boost after he was a member of the Sydney Roosters pack who won consecutive NRL Grand Finals in 2018 and 2019 and World Cup Challenges in 2019 and 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Radley.

“I’ve always wanted to play for England for my old man. Everybody wants to do the right thing by their dad, don’t they?

“Dad’s proud of where he’s from, proud of his family, proud of supporting Sheffield Wednesday.

“This was a gut feeling that it’s what I want to do – and with the World Cup coming up in England at the end of this year, it was now or never.

“If I ended up sitting there watching the World Cup and knowing I could have been playing for England – that wouldn’t have felt good.”

VICTOR RADLEY: Has declared for England ahead of this autumn's Rugby League World Cup. Picture: Getty Images.

England coach Shaun Wane spent some time in Australia earlier this year, and monitors performances in the NRL as closely as those in the Betfred Super League.

“I’ve always said that I’m open to selecting players who want to represent their English heritage – but they have to be outstanding in their position, and 100% committed,” said the England coach.

“I rate Victor Radley very highly as a player, and he’s a great addition to the options we have in a position where we have some really strong contenders. We need quality in depth in every position, and Victor is a big addition to that.