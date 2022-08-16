Tangible signs of progress as Yorkshire clubs aim to end Super League Grand Final drought

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos made it eight Grand Final wins in 13 years that night thanks to a Danny McGuire-inspired victory over West Yorkshire rivals Castleford Tigers.

It was a fairytale finish for McGuire and Rob Burrow, two academy products who made their Super League debuts three months apart in 2001.

Only two years earlier, Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai enjoyed dream send-offs at Super League’s spiritual home.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate their 2017 Grand Final win. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Some legendary names remained at the start of the 2018 campaign - Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Ryan Hall chief among them - but it was clear the Rhinos were in the early stages of a challenging transition.

Castleford, meanwhile, had a platform to build on, yet there was a sense their first chance was their best chance to win a Grand Final.

The Tigers have continued to threaten but, like each of their Yorkshire rivals, found themselves watching the last four title deciders on TV.

St Helens have had the Super League trophy under lock and key since seeing Wigan Warriors win the 2018 Grand Final.

The Rhinos are enjoying a resurgence under Rohan Smith. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons have all reached Old Trafford in recent seasons with no Yorkshire club in sight.

It is the longest the county has gone without a Grand Final representative since the inaugural decider in 1998 - by a distance.

With Leeds not the force they once were and Bradford Bulls’ glory years a distant memory, the Yorkshire clubs have fallen a long way behind St Helens in particular.

But this year, as many as three Yorkshire teams could be in the play-offs.

Huddersfield Giants have missed Ricky Leutele. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Huddersfield Giants are one win away from securing their top-six spot, while Castleford and Leeds occupy the final two places.

Hull FC and Hull KR are not yet out of the running but form and availability issues suggest they might be very soon.

For a long while, Huddersfield appeared to be the best bet to end Yorkshire’s Grand Final drought.

However, the Giants have not looked the same since suffering a chastening defeat at the hands of a Saints side that had Sione Mata’utia sent off in the early stages of the game.

Castleford Tigers remain fifth despite a recent wobble. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Ian Watson’s men have beaten Warrington and Hull in recent weeks but were unconvincing in both matches.

Huddersfield’s loss of form could even be traced back to Ricky Leutele’s injury at Hull KR in late June, with the Giants losing four of their seven games in the absence of the powerful centre.

Leutele is on course to make a timely return before the end of the regular season, a period that will see Huddersfield play their final three games in nine days as they look to become the first Yorkshire club to finish in the top four since Castleford in 2018.

The methodical Giants will be a genuine threat in the play-offs if they rediscover the form they showed either side of the Challenge Cup final, something they will feel confident of doing with three home games still to come.

By contrast, Castleford face three away fixtures in the final two weeks, including this Thursday’s trip to Huddersfield and a date with Leeds at Headingley. Their only home game is a crucial meeting with Salford.

The Tigers appear to be the side most in danger of dropping out of the play-off positions but they have a dogged determination that will make them hard to shift.

The concern for Castleford will be that they have won only three games on the road all season, a record they must improve to keep their season alive.

Leeds, who host Huddersfield as well as the Tigers in the final four rounds, are Super League’s form team after winning six of their last seven fixtures.

The confident Rhinos are playing a positive brand of rugby league under Rohan Smith and have a steely exterior that was missing before the Australian’s arrival.

Leeds need to negotiate a challenging run-in before they can even think about the play-offs, but they have the tools to trouble the top four when it matters.

This season may well come too soon for the Rhinos, while Huddersfield and Castleford will also be stronger in 2023.

Whether Yorkshire ends its Grand Final drought this year or not, there are tangible signs of progress.