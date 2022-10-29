For years rugby league has struggled to rid itself of the lazy image of it being a game for towns and cities along the M62 corridor.

Expanding Super League to France and hosting World Cup games this year in Newcastle and London are all part of the process of taking the sport beyond its traditional heartlands.

One of the driving forces behind bringing Sunday’s World Cup encounter between Tonga and the Cook Islands to previously uncharted territory was Tees Valley mayor and rugby enthusiast Ben Houchen.

Cook Islands performing the haka against Papua New Guinea. Cook Islands play at Middlesbrough on Sunday (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“Not only will having the Rugby League World Cup at Riverside Stadium help us make a name for ourselves as a location for international sporting fixtures, but the massive boost to our economy will also be felt by local businesses up and down the region,” Mr Houchen told The Yorkshire Post. “Hosting the Rugby League World Cup will inspire and encourage a new generation of sports fans in what is already a fast-growing game in our region, ensuring rugby league has a legacy here long after the tournament is over.”

As much as words are important, actions carry more weight. What, for instance, has the Tees Valley region done in the lead up to playing its own small part in the World Cup bonanza?

Mr Houchen explained: “We primarily targeted schools and young people, undertaking a two-year programme with the Newcastle Rugby Foundation and Thunder Community to encourage young people into the game – including under-represented groups and in deprived communities.

"To date, this has delivered more than 1,000 hours of coaching and development, leading to 83 per cent of growth in the game in the region.

Middlesbrough will host one game in the Rugby League World Cup (Picture: PA)

“In the run-up to the event, with the Cook Islands team located in the region, the team undertook school and community engagement events including open and closed training sessions and a “cross ball” challenge with Middlesbrough FC Academy players.”

Continuing to develop the relationship with the Cook Islands is a theme of the legacy of the World Cup in the Tees Valley, along with growing the game in schools.