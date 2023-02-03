After debuting at 17 and making 324 appearances at the top level, Michael Lawrence has more miles on the clock than the average 32-year-old.

But as he embarks on a new adventure with Bradford Bulls, Lawrence has made it clear that there is plenty of juice left in the tank.

"Loads, to be fair," the former Huddersfield Giants stalwart told The Yorkshire Post. "That was one of the main reasons I made the move.

"I only played 13 games at Huddersfield last year which was very frustrating, especially being at the club so long and missing out on the big ones.

"I had a good honest chat with Watto (Giants head coach Ian Watson) in the summer. He saw me transitioning into a squad player and not in the first-choice 17 every week.

"That didn't sit right with me because I felt I had too much to give on the field. That's why I made the decision to seek a new club."

Lawrence was not short of suitors after a long and distinguished spell at the top level, with Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards among the Super League clubs to show an interest.

In the end, however, the challenge of awakening a sleeping giant was more appealing.

Michael Lawrence, left, is set to face Whitehaven on his Bradford Bulls debut. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As soon as I became available, Bradford were a constant," said the experienced forward.

"Brian Noble was really excited to have me, not just for what I bring off the field but on it as well. That was important because I feel like I can still make a massive impact on the field.

"He told me they wanted to change the culture and that the players they were bringing in was part of that.

"I'm a big believer in hard work, effort and good people. I have high standards and knew I could help the young players along to help change the environment.

Michael Lawrence gave everything to the Huddersfield Giants cause. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"When I was in my early teens, Bradford were the best club in the world with the likes of Stuart Fielden and Jamie Peacock playing for them. That's the Bradford that I remember, and they've still got that core fanbase now.

"Hopefully we can bring some of those good times back this year."

There is fresh optimism at Odsal heading into the new Championship season after an eye-catching recruitment drive.

Lawrence is excited about the squad's potential as the Bulls aim to end their Super League exile.

Wakefield's Jacob Miller attempts a drop goal which is blocked by Huddersfield's Michael Lawrence. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I think we can get very close," he said. "I'd be very disappointed if we weren't in the play-offs at the end of the year challenging to get into that Grand Final.

"We've brought some steel in with myself and Bodene (Thompson) in the middle and you've got some really exciting young players like Jack Walker, George Flanagan Jnr, Myles Lawford and AJ Wallace. Then there's Dec Patton and Jordan Lilley who have got plenty of Super League experience.

"With the group we've got, I'm very confident that if we stay fit and consistent, we'll be in the mix at the end of the year."

Lawrence has yet to pull on a Bradford shirt after sitting out the pre-season friendlies against Dewsbury Rams and Leeds Rhinos as a precaution following a bout of illness.

If he makes his debut against Whitehaven in round one this Sunday as expected, Lawrence will have the honour of leading the Bulls out after being named captain by Mark Dunning.

Lawrence has already had a flavour of what is coming his way as a high-profile recruit from Super League.

Michael Lawrence carries the ball in against Catalans Dragons. (Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"In that Dewsbury game, Wakka (Jack Walker) took his first carry and got his head clean taken off," said Lawrence.

"You can expect that – but rugby league is a tough sport anyway. I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm expecting a tough competition. It's going to be very, very competitive.

"There are six to eight teams that will all be in the mix thinking they've got a good chance of winning the comp so there will be competitive games every week."

A return to Super League next year would mean a reunion with hometown club Huddersfield, something Lawrence missed out on last month when the planned trial game with Bradford was cancelled due to a frozen pitch.

Even if he does not meet the Giants again on the field, the club will always be close to his heart.

"As soon as I signed, Richard (Thewlis), the CEO at Huddersfield, told me the first friendly was against Bradford," said Lawrence.

"It would have been class to play against them but as everyone knows in this country, you can't count on the weather.

"I was at Huddersfield from 14 years old as a boy and spent 16 years in the first team.