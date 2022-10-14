The 12 free agents from Super League and NRL competing at the Rugby League World Cup - could they catch the eye of Leeds Rhinos, Castleford, Wakefield, Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan and St Helens?
There are plenty of players competing at the Rugby League World Cup who are yet to confirm their playing futures from 2023 and beyond.
Six players from Super League and another six from the NRL could put themselves in the shop window with impressive performances for their nations over the coming weeks.
Some big talents could be snapped up by Yorkshire’s clubs before the start of the 2023 season, as recruitment continues ahead of pre-season later this year.
Below are all the players without a deal for next year. The brackets indicate which nation they will be representing this autumn and the club they last played for, some players may still agree to remain with their current clubs.
Super League free agents
Corentin Le Cam (France and Catalans Dragons)
Korbin Sims (Fiji and Hull KR, planning to retire)
Brad Takairangi (Cook Islands and Hull Kingston Rovers)
Anthony Marion (France and Toulouse Olympique XIII)
Tinirau Arona (Cook Islands and Wakefield Trinity)
Robbie Mulhern (Ireland and Warrington Wolves)
NRL free agents
Brandon Wakeham (Fiji and Canterbury Bulldogs)
Martin Taupau (Samoa and Manly Sea Eagles)
Cooper Johns (Italy and Melbourne Storm)
Chanel Harris-Tavita (Samoa and New Zealand Warriors)
Josh Mansour (Lebanon and South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Angus Crichton (Australia and Sydney Roosters)