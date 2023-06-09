All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

'The place I want to be': Jack Sinfield commits future to Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos teenager Jack Sinfield has signed a new three-year deal that will keep him at Headingley until at least the end of 2026.
By James O'Brien
Published 9th Jun 2023, 20:00 BST

The 18-year-old – son of Rhinos legend Kevin – has made six Super League appearances since his debut in April 2022.

Sinfield, who is currently sitting his A-level exams, has returned to the Leeds squad for Sunday's trip to Wakefield Trinity after overcoming a concussion sustained in his only outing of the year against Salford Red Devils last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I'm really happy here and I see the Rhinos as the place I want to be," he said.

Most Popular
Jack Sinfield has committed his future to Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Jack Sinfield has committed his future to Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Jack Sinfield has committed his future to Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Rohan Smith and the rest of the staff have been great with me during my A-level studies. You only get one shot at your A-levels and it has been really important to me that I make sure I can smash my studies and then I’m free to focus on my rugby.

"I'm still young and the main thing for me is to pick up more experience where I can and learn from each opportunity.

"I feel like I'm improving under Rohan and the staff. I know I need to keep pushing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm excited about what is to come with this group of players in the years ahead. There is a really good crop of young players coming through and I think the Rhinos are in good hands."

Related topics:Leeds RhinosHeadingleyRhinosSuper League