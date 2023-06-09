The 18-year-old – son of Rhinos legend Kevin – has made six Super League appearances since his debut in April 2022.
Sinfield, who is currently sitting his A-level exams, has returned to the Leeds squad for Sunday's trip to Wakefield Trinity after overcoming a concussion sustained in his only outing of the year against Salford Red Devils last month.
“I'm really happy here and I see the Rhinos as the place I want to be," he said.
"Rohan Smith and the rest of the staff have been great with me during my A-level studies. You only get one shot at your A-levels and it has been really important to me that I make sure I can smash my studies and then I’m free to focus on my rugby.
"I'm still young and the main thing for me is to pick up more experience where I can and learn from each opportunity.
"I feel like I'm improving under Rohan and the staff. I know I need to keep pushing.
"I'm excited about what is to come with this group of players in the years ahead. There is a really good crop of young players coming through and I think the Rhinos are in good hands."