The talk of media bans has painted a picture of Samoa as an insular group who are only here to play rugby – but that could not be further from the truth.

The Pacific Islanders called Doncaster home for a month before making their way to Manchester to prepare for Saturday's Old Trafford decider against Australia.

Samoa's remarkable journey from a humiliating opening day defeat to a first World Cup final is the story of the delayed 2021 tournament but the players still found time to make dreams come true in South Yorkshire.

"They were brilliant in the community clubs and schools," Doncaster RLFC chief executive Carl Hall told The Yorkshire Post.

"Anything we asked of them, they did it. I've never seen as many kids at the community clubs when they visited Bentley and Toll Bar.

"It was unbelievable and the kids loved it. It's something we did in 2013 with the Kiwis and Cook Islands but this was just on another level.

"They certainly left their mark here in Doncaster. I'm sure everyone in the city knows where Samoa is now.

"We opened our city to them and they embraced us. We can't speak highly enough of them. Everyone here is behind them this weekend."

Jarome Luai poses for a photo with supporters following the quarter-final against Tonga. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

Hall, who first moved to Doncaster from his native New Zealand in 1988, was instrumental in bringing the World Cup to the city.

His links to Samoa have made the experience all the sweeter.

"I'm immensely proud, certainly to have Samoa here," added Hall.

"I'm not a Samoan but I was brought up by a Samoan family back home. To bring them here was a dream. It was everything I knew it would be – and more.

Samoa celebrate Stephen Crichton's winning drop goal. (Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"I don't think the players realise what they've done for the game across the Pacific Islands. Everybody is so proud of them.

"We all want to grow the game so to now have Tonga, Samoa and Fiji competing with the Kiwis, England and Australia, we've got six real tough nations. I'm pretty sure they'd sell the stadiums out if they had three-Test series."

Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium hosted three group games, welcoming a combined 15,565 spectators through the turnstiles.

For Hall, it is mission accomplished.

A Samoa fan shows their support with a flag prior to the opening game against England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for RLWC)

"It was absolutely brilliant," he said.

"People talk about crowds but we've got to respect the people who didn't come. It's been a tough few years with Covid and the cost of living.

"Everybody who did attend have got memories for life. We're real happy with what we've done. We couldn't have done any more here in Doncaster."

The legacy of the World Cup goes far beyond the playing field, not only thanks to Samoa's efforts in the community but through the social impact programme.

Bentley were one of the clubs to benefit from the funding delivered to help transform communities across the north of England.

When the trophies are lifted and the World Cup moves on, there will be monuments to the off-field success across the country.

Samoa players soak in their semi-final win over England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for RLWC)

"As we speak, we've got a facility being built for Bentley, one of the biggest clubs in Doncaster," said Hall.

"They've just bounced around from pub to pub. If the pub gets sold, they've had to move on to somewhere else. To finally get them somewhere they can call home is going to leave a long-lasting legacy of the Rugby League World Cup in Doncaster.

"I always said it's our job to provide the facilities and it's the whole city's job to grow the game. Now they've got a facility they'll go from strength to strength."

Doncaster missed out on promotion to the Championship this year after suffering a painful play-off final defeat at the hands of Swinton.

But the club are hoping to capitalise on the interest generated by the World Cup's visit.

"We've really engaged with the schools," said Hall.

"Martin Rowlands who was the legacy officer is now on board with us to continue doing all that work.

"We had a massive uptake of schools in Doncaster who supported us. We've got to hold on to them now and convert them into Doncaster Rugby League supporters."

A Samoa win at Old Trafford would be celebrated by people of all ages in the South Yorkshire city.

Australia are the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy for a 12th time but Hall saw enough in the wins over Tonga and England to suggest they can cause another major upset.

"I give them every chance," he said.

"It's a special group of players. They lost the first game 60-6 and everyone wrote them off but they've got better and better. They've had another week now so they'll grow again.