Patrick Carrigan is well aware that all the pressure will be on Australia in Saturday's World Cup final against unfancied Samoa.

The Kangaroos have won eight of the last nine tournaments, including a comfortable victory over New Zealand on their last visit to Old Trafford in 2013, and are highly fancied to lift the trophy for the 12th time.

Whereas Australia hit the ground running, Samoa had to overcome a chastening opening day hammering by England on their way to the final.

Carrigan is wary of a team that have been buoyed by thrilling wins over Tonga and England in the knockout rounds.

“Obviously being Australian there’s always an expectation that you do perform and if you aren’t going to win the World Cup, it’s considered as, not a failure, but below expectations,” said the Brisbane Broncos prop.

“They don’t have any pressure on them. I think after the first game, the reins were kind of let go and they could just go and play footy. You could see what sort of dangerous team they are when they do play.

“It’s going to be an exciting final. There’s a lot of boys that have played rep footy with or against them and you put the 1-17 from each team against each other, it’s pretty exciting and special for the game of rugby league.”

The final pits clubmates against one another, with Penrith Panthers duo Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai set to face off.

Australia's Patrick Carrigan, right, embraces New Zealand's James Fisher-Harris at the end of last week's semi-final. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Cameron Munster believes half-back partner Cleary is beginning to stamp his authority on the Australia team after making his international debut earlier in the tournament.