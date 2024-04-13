'They had no respect for us': Jake Webster recalls Castleford Tigers' 2014 Challenge Cup win over Wigan Warriors

Shaun Wane's Wigan were the holders and defending Super League champions after winning the double the previous season.

The hosts were expected to progress to yet another semi-final but Castleford had not received the memo, inflicting a first home Challenge Cup defeat on Wigan in 28 years to highlight their potential in the early stages of Daryl Powell's tenure.

The Tigers were a club on the up, even if the Warriors didn't see it that way at the time.

"It was quite enjoyable because they were fuming," Webster told The Yorkshire Post as he recalled the feeling of beating Wigan in their backyard.

"They had no respect for us. I didn't realise how little they did until after the game when we were shaking their hands. (John) Bateman didn't even want to shake our hands and started on a few of us because he just didn't respect us.

"I understand because he was young and they were the big dogs. They thought we shouldn't be on the same pitch as them.

"We were a club that had been 24 hours from going into administration the year before. To rebuild and beat them on their home turf to deny them a semi-final place, they just didn't like it."

Castleford celebrate their 2014 quarter-final win against Wigan. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Encouraged by their Super League win over Wigan in the early weeks of the season, Castleford outplayed the home side in damp conditions.

The Tigers shrugged off the frustration of seeing Luke Dorn's try ruled out in controversial circumstances to take control of the quarter-final tie.

James Clare broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark before Liam Farrell hit back for Wigan midway through the second period.

Webster sent Kirk Dixon racing clear to put Castleford in sight of the semi-finals and Lee Jewitt made sure of a famous win with a memorable close-range effort.

Lee Jewitt is mobbed after scoring a memorable try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Warriors were stunned but the result came as no surprise to Webster and his team-mates.

"We had some good form and good belief," said Webster.

"Powelly had introduced some good structures and the culture was building. From where Cas had been, they had signed well and we developed a good understanding of each other and how we played.

"We knew we were going there for a fight. Going to Wigan is always hard and it always seems to be drizzling and overcast.

Jake Webster takes the ball in against the Warriors. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They love playing in those conditions because they're a very physical side but we just had a little bit of flair that Powelly brought.

"Jewitt's try was the biggest thing I remember – a massive swan dive from someone who should never be at nine. Nobody expected him to do what he did.

"As soon as that happened it was: 'Wow, what have we just done?'"

The tie was in the balance until Dixon somehow clung on to Webster's superb one-handed offload to finish in a tight space with 11 minutes remaining.

Webster is happy to give all the credit to his old three-quarter partner.

"Me and Dicko had a good relationship," he said.

Castleford defied their injury problems to beat Salford last week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I think the catch was more impressive than the pass. To be totally honest, it looked like I dropped the ball.

"For him to be able to catch it around his hip in wet weather and tiptoe down the sideline showed how classy he was."

Castleford cruised past Widnes Vikings in the semi-finals, only to fall short at Wembley against a Leeds Rhinos side determined to end their losing run in Challenge Cup deciders.

It was the first of three major finals for the Tigers under Powell, to go with their League Leaders' Shield success in 2017.

"It was the start of something that we were building and the return of Classy Cas," added Webster.

"We rose to the occasion and didn't get overawed by it. We did at one point and that was the final.

"To get there was a really good beginning of my story at Cas and the Powelly era."

Whereas the Tigers were above Wigan in Super League at the time of their meeting in 2014, 10 years on Castleford are in the lower reaches of the table amid an injury crisis.

A victory in Sunday's quarter-final at Wheldon Road would eclipse the result a decade ago but Webster does not expect Matt Peet's side to fall into the same trap as the Wigan of 2014.

"Cas are in a rebuilding phase now but they showed good promise and resilience in the win against Salford," said the Keighley Cougars director of rugby, who officially hung up his boots earlier this year.

"I don't think Wigan will underestimate Cas like they did back in 2014, especially after last week. I don't think anyone gave Cas any hope of winning that game either but they showed they do have something there.

"Wigan have started the year how they ended last year so it's going to be a tough feat but anything can happen on the day. Rugby league is a funny game.