Hull KR boss Willie Peters was left to lament another game that got away after a narrow home defeat to Warrington Wolves – but he saw enough to convince him his side are heading in the right direction.

The Robins began the season with encouraging wins over Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils but last week's dramatic loss to Leigh Leopards halted their early momentum.

Rovers were always in the game against the high-flying Wolves thanks to two tries from Frankie Halton, yet left Craven Park empty-handed for the second week running.

"I am very proud of the second half," said Peters after the 18-10 defeat. "First half we made it hard for ourselves.

"I was frustrated to be honest. It was 100 per cent there (to win).

"I am proud of the players. They kept fighting to the end. I am happy with the players’ performance.

“Warrington played well but I’m sure they know they were in a fight. It wasn’t perfect but it’s about working hard for each other and we did that.

"To play against a team like Warrington, they’re going to put plenty of points on teams this season. They just took their opportunities and we didn’t.”

Hull KR have lost their last two games on home soil. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Daryl Powell credited Hull KR for pushing his revitalised side to the limit.

“The game was such a tough one," said the Warrington head coach. "We knew it was going to be.

“With the ball I don’t think we were really great and we just had to work really hard to win.

“A team grittiness which is right up there. Rugby league is one of those games you just have to win like that.

“We end up scoring with the only real set we have on their line in the second half. It’s tough coming here.