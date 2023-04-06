Andy Last is hoping his chances of landing the Castleford Tigers job on a permanent basis have been boosted after overseeing a 16-4 home win over rock-bottom Wakefield Trinity.

Last has been in interim charge since Lee Radford’s abrupt departure just three games into the season and this marked his second win in five games.

Castleford are speaking to other prospective candidates to succeed Radford but Last believes he is staking a claim following a vital win over his team’s local rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Eden scored twice and captain Paul McShane was also on target as Last said: “I’ve made it clear that I want to give it a go.

“I feel as though I’ve done my apprenticeship as an assistant and that we’ve had a response from this group of players.

“They have showed some character and desperation and they showed that they have played for me, which is a nice thing to be sat here saying.

“If I get the job then great – if they go in a different direction then I’ll be here until the end of the season giving my best for the Castleford Tigers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McShane claimed an early opener against his former club and then superbly assisted Eden’s first score, with McShane converting both tries to make it 12-0 at the break.

Jack Broadbent is tackled by Will Dagger on his way to setting up the first try of the match. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Trinity had failed to score a point in four of their opening seven games but they fought back early in the second half at the Jungle as a neat move led to Samisoni Langi diving over the line.

Castleford had Joe Westerman sinbinned in the 61st minute but, even with a numerical disadvantage, they scored again when Eden touched down for his second try to confirm the home side’s victory.

Last added: “It was extremely stressful and my stomach was doing somersaults before the game, but that shows we care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought Paul McShane gave a real captain’s knock and Jacob Miller also had a really calming influence.

“Greg Eden doesn’t slow down either and he’s still got that x-factor and ability to score tries.”

Rookie Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth was left facing another loss as his side face the grim prospect of being cut adrift at the foot of Super League.

He said of their defeat: “It wasn’t through a lack of effort in trying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re frustrated and the lads are downbeat in there because we all know the consequences of it.

“But there’s no point feeling down in the dumps with that victim mentality that I speak about.

“You’ve just got to move onto the next game and for us that’s Leigh next week.