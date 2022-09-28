The Bulldogs punched above their weight to book a play-off place for the second year running before flooring a formidable Featherstone Rovers in the semi-finals.

Batley's reward is a date with Leigh Centurions in the Championship Grand Final, otherwise known as the Million Pound Game.

Leigh have a 27-1 record this year and swatted aside the Bulldogs in the final game of the regular season earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a tale reminiscent of the hit movie Rocky, a small-time boxer who gets an unexpected shot at the biggest prize of all.

Ivan Drago was arguably Rocky's toughest opponent but Harrison believes the challenge facing his part-timers is even more daunting.

"I think Leigh are better than him," Harrison told The Yorkshire Post. "They're the Tyson Fury of the Championship.

"They're brilliant. They're a very well-run club with Derek (Beaumont) who pumps a lot of money in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley Bulldogs celebrate a famous win at Featherstone Rovers. (Picture: Batley Bulldogs)

"They've done everything right this year and have got plans for Super League – but they've still got to beat us this week."

While Leigh were in the top flight only last year, Batley have never been so close to Super League.

After reaching the promotion decider for the first time in the summer era, the Bulldogs are prepared to do whatever it takes to make the step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're all geared up for Super League," added Harrison.

Batley Bulldogs were hammered on their last visit to Leigh Centurions earlier this month. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We'd have to make arrangements in the ground but if the fairytale continues, we're all for Super League.

"We'd need some temporary stands putting in, a gantry which we're looking at anyway and a media room. We'd need to get an engineer out to look at the floodlights. There's nothing there that we can't do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're enjoying the ride. Leigh are the best Championship side I've ever seen and would be in the middle or top end of Super League. The players are up for it and will be doing their best. In sport a lot of things can happen."

Few outside the club expected Batley to get this far, with a Leigh versus Featherstone Grand Final seemingly on the cards from the early stages of 2022.

Batley Bulldogs have defied the odds again this season. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

But buoyed by their regular season performances against Brian McDermott's team, the Bulldogs claimed a victory for the ages in Featherstone's backyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's right up there with the Northern Rail Cup final in 2010," said Harrison. "It was absolutely tremendous.

"All the press are saying it was a massive shock but we'd already beat them and drawn with them so it wasn't a shock to us. Even though they've got a much bigger budget, the players and coaching staff were very confident going into the game.

"I bet they spend five times what we spend if not more. They've got some absolutely outstanding names on paper. We're super proud of our guys. For the coaches to get the players to play at the top of their game all year, it's been phenomenal.

"If you look at the spending in the league, there's probably Dewsbury on a similar amount to us and then there's your Barrows who spend double if not triple what we spend before you even get to Featherstone and Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was on the supporters' bus for the Featherstone game and there's an absolute buzz around the place. It's down to us to keep that going for next year."

Craig Lingard has led Batley Bulldogs to the brink of Super League. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Regardless of the result at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday, Batley may find themselves fielding enquiries for head coach Craig Lingard.

The 44-year-old has taken the Bulldogs from 10th place to within 80 minutes of Super League in the space of two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison, though, is keen to share the praise around.

"Craig has done great but it's down to the players even if the coaches get the plaudits," said Harrison.

"It's a collective effort. There's Mark Moxon the conditioner, the medical staff – every person involved is like a little cog in it.

"It's not just Craig but he's done an absolutely tremendous job."

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Batley prepare to go toe to toe with full-time rivals Leigh, global sports media giant IMG is ready to unveil its blueprint for the game.

Officials will reveal their proposals to the 37 current professional and semi-professional clubs today before making them public.

"It's a big day," said Harrison. "Hopefully we'll get some direction on where the game is going.

"It's an exciting time or a nervous one – I don't know which way to look at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are all sorts of rumours about mergers and two lots of 10 or 14 but hopefully we'll find out more at this meeting.