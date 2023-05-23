Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall will bring the curtain down on his illustrious 17-year playing career at the end of the season to join the club's coaching team.

In his new role as a development coach, the 35-year-old will work within the first-team coaching structure while mentoring the club’s young talent from the academy to help equip them for Super League.

Kenny-Dowall has made 374 appearances since breaking through at Sydney Roosters in 2007.

The outside back enjoyed NRL Grand Final success with the Roosters in 2013, while he also won the Four Nations twice in New Zealand colours on his way to earning 21 caps.

Kenny-Dowall joined Rovers from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2020 season and has helped transform the club's fortunes in his role as captain.

With Hull KR third in Super League and through to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, Kenny-Dowall is desperate to end his playing career with a bang.

"I’ve made the decision to retire at the end of the 2023 season and call time on my 17-year career as a professional rugby player," said Kenny-Dowall, who has scored 21 tries in 74 games for the Robins.

"This sport has given me everything and I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey. I’ll reflect on it all at the end of the season. Until then, it’s all to play for. I’ll continue to love every moment I have left on the field as a Robin.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall has had a huge impact at Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"For 2024, I’m honoured to be taking on a new exciting challenge here at Hull KR, mentoring the club’s future stars from the academy up to the first team.

"I’m incredibly grateful to be staying with this great club for 2024. I’d like to say a special thank you to the club’s board and Willie Peters for the opportunity and the faith they’ve shown in me for my new exciting role.

"But for now, I want to finish my final season on a high and win silverware with this great club."

Rovers head coach Peters, who retained Kenny-Dowall as captain for his first season at the helm, has seen the veteran's impact first-hand since joining the club late last year.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrates a try with team-mates. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters views the new role as the perfect way to tap into Kenny-Dowall's experience and knowledge once he hangs up his boots.

"Shaun is a leader of men," said Peters.

"He leads through his actions every day at training and every time he takes the field.

"I value my relationship with Shaun greatly and he’s been a great help since I joined the club last year. I’m excited to work side by side with Shaun as part of the club’s coaching team next season.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall was a regular for New Zealand. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We are delighted Shaun has accepted a very important position as development coach at Hull KR.

"Shaun will play an integral part in our vertical alignment throughout the whole club. Shaun will help the club to develop quality, homegrown juniors ready for Super League alongside our academy staff.

"Before he starts, Shaun has a lot more to achieve on the field as he’s motivated to end his outstanding playing career on a high."

Kenny-Dowall becomes the second Rovers player to declare his intention to retire after Lachlan Coote’s announcement earlier this month.

The Robins have already completed a deal for Peta Hiku as Coote’s replacement and now have another overseas quota spot available.

KR chief executive Paul Lakin added: "Shaun is an outstanding leader, a motivator and a shining example to players at all levels of how you get the very most out of your career.