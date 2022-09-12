Three Catalans Dragons players suspended as panel explains why Matt Prior and James Bentley avoided bans

There were several flashpoints during the game in Perpignan, resulting in referee James Child issuing four cards to Catalans players.

Leeds, who lost Rhyse Martin to a two-match ban last week, were left sweating over any potential fallout but received no charges ahead of this Friday's semi-final against Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Dragons players were handed suspensions to compound their misery following a season-ending defeat.

Gil Dudson sees red late in the game. (Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

Prop Gil Dudson has been banned for three games for the headbutt that earned him a red card in the closing stages.

Fellow front-rower Dylan Napa has been given a two-match ban for a high tackle that resulted in only a penalty on the night, while half-back Mitchell Pearce, who was sin-binned in each half, must serve a one-game suspension after being charged with disputing a decision.

The panel reviewed incidents involving Matt Prior and James Bentley but did not deem either incident worthy of a charge.

Prior was accused of a headbutt in an incident that saw Sam Tomkins drop to the floor, described by Leeds head coach Rohan Smith as a "dive".

The panel noted: "Player gets up and walks towards opponent. Player does not throw the head backwards and then towards the opponent."

Bentley, meanwhile, was accused of dropping an elbow to the face of an opponent but, like Prior, he is free to face Wigan at the DW Stadium.