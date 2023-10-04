Three Super League players named in Tonga squad for England series but big names missing

Huddersfield Giants playmaker Tui Lolohea and former Leeds Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell are among the familiar faces in the Tonga squad for the upcoming series against England.

Lolohea will get the chance to finish the year on a high after featuring 27 times in a disappointing campaign for the Giants.

Tonga boss Kristian Woolf has selected Hurrell and Will Hopoate from former club St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are only three Super League-based players in a 22-man squad that boasts household names and young talent from the NRL, including Addin Fonua-Blake, Daniel Tupou and Eliesa Katoa.

New South Wales forward Tyson Frizell, who considered an offer from Hull KR earlier this year before committing to Newcastle Knights, is set to represent his third country after receiving a call-up.

The 31-year-old has previously played for Wales and Australia.

Jason Taumalolo, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, David Fifita, Sione Katoa and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak – who has switched allegiance from New Zealand – have all been ruled out of the tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This squad is a strong mix of both players who have shown their passion and skill for Tonga previously and a few new faces that have underlined their promise with their form in the NRL this season,” said Woolf.

Tui Lolohea played 27 games for Huddersfield this year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“The inclusion of players like Addin Fonua-Blake, Will Hopoate and Felise Kuafusi and the addition of Tyson Frizell to a Tongan squad for the first time will give us a great base.

“But this is also a Tongan squad for the future. We are going to give some of our impressive young players a chance to show their talents on the international stage.”

The series kicks off in St Helens on October 22 and moves on to Huddersfield before concluding at Headingley on November 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Wane will finalise his England squad after the Super League Grand Final on October 14.

Jason Taumalolo will not make the trip. (Photo: Allan McKenzie / www.photosport.nz)