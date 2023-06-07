Jordan Abdull is determined to repay Hull KR after signing a contract extension until at least the end of 2026.

The influential playmaker was already contracted to the club for next season but Rovers have moved early to tie him down to a long-term deal that includes an option for a further year.

Abdull is due to return from a quad problem against Catalans Dragons on Saturday in a timely boost for Willie Peters' injury-hit side.

The Hull-born star is ready to make up for lost time and put his injury issues behind him.

"I spoke to Willie about how I see myself moving forward at the club with all the stuff off the field, the new board, and some of the results we’re starting to get on the field now," said Abdull, who has seen the likes of Peta Hiku and Oliver Gildart sign up for 2024 and beyond during his time on the sidelines.

"Also the people we’re recruiting for next year, it’s exciting times at this club.

"With my quad, for two seasons in a row I’ve missed a heap of games. It’s time I give something back to the club.

"They’ve invested in me now for the next two, three years. The challenge I’ve set myself is to play as often as I can and as well as I can."

Jordan Abdull has made a long-term commitment to Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Abdull, who emerged through the ranks at cross-city rivals Hull FC, joined the Robins after a stellar 2019 season with London Broncos.

The 27-year-old – a promotion winner with Rovers during a loan spell in 2017 – has established himself as a key player at Craven Park.

Abdull earned an England cap at the end of 2021 and has been among the contenders for the Super League Man of Steel award when fit.

The half-back has made 72 appearances across his two spells with the Robins, although only eight of those have come in the past 12 months.

Jordan Abdull is congratulated on preventing a try by St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Abdull has not featured since the victory over Castleford Tigers on April 21, with Peters' men winning only one of their four Super League matches since.

Peters, who has lost James Batchelor, Jesse Sue, Lachlan Coote and Tom Opacic from the team that went down to Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend, is looking forward to welcoming Abdull back.

"His injury has shown how important he is to our team," said the KR boss. “The win rate with him in the team is very high.

"But also where he is mentally. He’s in a good place and he knows he’s going into the best years of his career and we’re glad he’s staying with us.

"He’s a deep thinker of the game which you need from a half. What I like about him is he’s calm but he’s direct with his communication and what he wants from the team.

"When he plays he’s really important to us. His kicking game speaks for itself and has caused nightmares for certain full-backs and wingers this year.