Tom Briscoe's first words after rejoining Hull FC in swap deal with Leigh Leopards-bound Darnell McIntosh

Briscoe has been joined at the MKM Stadium by former Leigh Leopards team-mate Ed Chamberlain, with Hull winger Darnell McIntosh heading the other way on a permanent deal.

The 34-year-old scored 90 tries in 147 appearances for the Black and Whites from 2008 to 2013 before a successful spell with Leeds Rhinos.

Former England winger Briscoe and Ireland outside back Chamberlain, who has joined the struggling club on a short-term loan deal, are set to go straight into the Hull squad for Sunday's home game against Leeds.

"It's really exciting to be coming back to Hull FC, especially with how the club have portrayed their ambition for the future," said Briscoe.

"Having been at the club many years ago and being the place where I started my career, it holds a lot of special memories for me.

"The move came out of the blue over the last 24 hours but it's an opportunity for me to join the club at an exciting period and it also gives me a chance to share my experience with a promising group of young players.

"I would love to see a great club like Hull FC get back to where they deserve to be and to be a part of that journey is something that really excites me."

Tom Briscoe returns to Hull from Leigh. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

McIntosh becomes the latest player to leave Hull following the departures of Nu Brown and Tex Hoy as part of an early shake-up for the club in 2024.

The former Huddersfield Giants winger joined the Black and Whites in 2022 and went on to score 23 tries in 53 matches.

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: "We’d like to thank Darnell for everything he has given to the club over the past two and a half seasons and we wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career with the Leopards.

