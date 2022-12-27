Leeds Rhinos’ comeback kid Tom Holroyd insists he will be better for the most traumatic year of his fledgling career.

Holroyd was back in business on Boxing Day, when Rhinos began their pre-season campaign with a 38-20 home defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

That was his first run out in Leeds’ colours since he suffered a lower leg injury in a pre-season win at Featherstone Rovers last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to the field in May, but – playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls – was sent-off for punching in only his second comeback game and subsequently picked up a 10-match ban.

Tom Holroyd in action for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity in the Festive Challenge (Picture: Steve Riding)

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week before that was completed, Holroyd tore an elbow ligament in training, the damage needed surgery to repair and he was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Holroyd, pictured, also suffered a long-term injury in the 2021 pre-season, but came through Boxing Day unscathed and is looking to put all that misfortune – some of it self-inflicted – behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 21, Holroyd has a long career ahead of him and the England academy and Knights forward insisted: “The last year wasn’t great, but I wouldn’t change it.

“It happened for a reason and I feel like I’ve come out of it better for the whole experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Holroyd of Leeds Rhinos is looking for a more prosperous 2023 (Picture: Steve Riding)

“I am match-fit now and that’s as good as it gets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of Boxing Day, the Halifax-based front-rower reflected: “It was good to be back out there. It has been a long time since I played for Leeds and I really enjoyed it.

“I was excited for the experience and grateful to get through it fit and healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was against Featherstone the last time I played and I didn’t get too long then, so I have been dying to play for Leeds and I’m just glad to have done it.”

The aim now is to “kick on for Leeds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holroyd stressed: “I want to have a good season for Leeds and do my best for the club and my family, that’s what it’s about for me.

“It will be a big year, hopefully. There’s a lot of competition in the front-row, but it is good competition and what we need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am excited and hopefully I get a chance to be in the 17, week in and week out.”

Holroyd wasn’t selected for Leeds’ Challenge Cup final win in 2020 and had to watch from the sidelines when they were beaten by St Helens in last season’s Betfred Super League showpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos sealed sixth place in the final seconds of the regular campaign and then went all the way to Old Trafford, having been in relegation danger heading towards the season’s midway point.

“It was bitter sweet,” Holroyd conceded. “I was really happy for the lads who made it, because they all deserved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would have been nice if I’d been there, but it happened for a reason and it makes me hungry.

“I want to do my best and my time will come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pre-season has been tough, but I’ve come back fit and strong and healthy and I am ready to kick on for the season.