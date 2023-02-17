Tom Johnstone on Wakefield Trinity return, potential crowd reaction and Lewis Murphy battle

Tom Johnstone plans to savour every moment of his first return to Wakefield Trinity with Catalans Dragons regardless of the reception from the Belle Vue crowd.

The 27-year-old scored 87 tries in 115 games for Trinity after bursting onto the scene in 2015, firmly establishing himself as one of the best finishers in Super League.

A groin problem – the latest in a string of injuries that have stalled Johnstone's progress – cut short his time at Wakefield midway through last year and robbed him of a proper farewell.

In a twist of fate, he will make his Catalans debut back where it all started in round one.

"When the fixtures came out I thought, 'They've done this on purpose!'" Johnstone told The Yorkshire Post.

"They clearly haven't and it's just how it's fallen but I'm really excited to go back.

"I've been sat waiting for it for a while and probably got myself a bit too overexcited for it. I had a chat with Steve Mac (Catalans coach Steve McNamara) and he just told me to settle down and that it's just another game.

"I've got to keep control of my feelings but it is a bit surreal going back for the first time after spending over 10 years there. The club really looked after me and were the ones that gave me my opportunity.

Tom Johnstone, left, comes up against Lewis Murphy, right, in round one. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'll always be grateful for that but I'm a Catalans player now and have got to get the job done for them."

With an eye for the spectacular and the ability to score a try out of nothing, Johnstone was a crowd favourite during his time at Belle Vue.

Ahead of his return, the winger is unsure about how the supporters will react to the sight of him wearing another shirt.

"I don't really know," he said.

Tom Johnstone established himself as one of Super League's best finishers during his time at Belle Vue. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I'm hoping it will be a nice one and people will be welcoming but I'm expecting the worst and a bit of abuse before and during the game.

"I'm okay with that and that's how it goes – but I'd like it to be nice after the game.

"The fans there are good – they can relate to you and you can relate to them – but I can understand if some people aren't happy about it."

The clash throws up an interesting subplot with Johnstone pitted against Lewis Murphy, whose 17 tries went a long way to keeping Wakefield in Super League last year.

Tom Johnstone is congratulated on a try in pre-season. (Photo: Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

It is master versus apprentice and a battle between two of Super League's most skilful acrobats.

"He's a cracking player," said Johnstone. "He's still young and has got a lot of improvement in him.

"After last year, you've got to take him seriously and do your homework on him.

"He's a good lad who I spent a lot of time with and worked a lot with at Wakefield when he was first coming through. It'll be good to see how he goes."

Whereas the Dragons are being widely tipped for another top-four finish, Trinity have been written off as relegation favourites once again.

Johnstone can attest to the spirit in the Wakefield camp, which he believes has been strengthened following the appointment of Mark Applegarth.

Tom Johnstone feels in good shape after joining Catalans Dragons. (Photo: Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"You can never underestimate Wakey," he said. "You're always tipped to be bottom and always find a way to finish higher.

"I think Mash will bring a lot more aggression. He's a Wakey lad and very passionate.

"I'm expecting a hardworking, passionate, aggressive team so we've got to be ready for the physical battle."

It is a challenging assignment first up for Catalans in more ways than one.

With flights not yet running out of Perpignan, McNamara's squad had to leave Stade Gilbert Brutus for Barcelona Airport at 6am on Thursday.

Johnstone knows it is something he will have to quickly get used to.

"That's what has been said," he added. "When you sign for Catalans, this is what you have to do.

"It's one of the challenges you've got to contend with."

Johnstone was open to the idea of a positional switch at the start of the year but an injury to Fouad Yaha has given him the opportunity to nail down the left-wing spot.

After grappling with injuries throughout his stay at Wakefield, Johnstone is in optimum condition to take his chance.

"Last year was a frustrating year but I feel in really good nick now," he said.

"Everyone says every year that they're in the shape of their life but I genuinely feel in the best shape I've been in.

"Last year, I slimmed right down and think I was maybe too light. This year I'm still slim but I've got a little bit more weight behind me. I'm not as heavy as I was a few years ago when I couldn't move.

"I feel like I've found the right balance and it's working for me."

Johnstone is aiming to get back to the form that earned him a place in the Super League Dream Team and a first England cap in 2018.

After dropping out of Shaun Wane's squad at the start of last year, Johnstone is ready to prove he can be part of the rebuild on the back of a disappointing World Cup.

"It's my aim every single year but unfortunately the last few years have been a bit turbulent and it's not quite happened for me," he said.

"It's always in the back of my mind and maybe sometimes I get a bit too strung up on it.