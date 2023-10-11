The French forward has signed a one-year contract with an option for 2025 in the club's favour after impressing in the second half of this year.

Diakhate, who spent four years in the French Elite 1 Championship with Villeneuve and Albi, caught the eye playing for Hull's reserves before seeing his season ended by a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old recovered from the setback to earn a contract for next season.

"I am really grateful for the opportunity to continue learning and growing at Hull FC," he said.

"I have worked really hard up until this point but I want to continue working really hard and pushing myself onto the next level.

"It was frustrating for me to get injured so soon after I arrived at the club during my trial but everyone has been really supportive and that has made me feel welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now I just want to get my head down and show everybody what I can do. I am fortunate to have an experienced coaching team behind me to push me onto the next level I need to get to."

Tony Smith has added to his forward options. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

Diakhate, who becomes the club's eighth signing for 2024, increases Tony Smith's forward options in a new-look pack that features fellow new recruits Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Jack Ashworth.

"Damel is a good size," said Hull boss Smith.

"He’s enthusiastic and he has a good work rate. He’s always a real handful for defenders when he carries the ball.

“He’s looking for a break and we’re willing to give him that opportunity to try and break through.