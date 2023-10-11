Tony Smith bolsters Hull FC pack with signing of young French prop
The French forward has signed a one-year contract with an option for 2025 in the club's favour after impressing in the second half of this year.
Diakhate, who spent four years in the French Elite 1 Championship with Villeneuve and Albi, caught the eye playing for Hull's reserves before seeing his season ended by a knee injury.
The 22-year-old recovered from the setback to earn a contract for next season.
"I am really grateful for the opportunity to continue learning and growing at Hull FC," he said.
"I have worked really hard up until this point but I want to continue working really hard and pushing myself onto the next level.
"It was frustrating for me to get injured so soon after I arrived at the club during my trial but everyone has been really supportive and that has made me feel welcome.
"Now I just want to get my head down and show everybody what I can do. I am fortunate to have an experienced coaching team behind me to push me onto the next level I need to get to."
Diakhate, who becomes the club's eighth signing for 2024, increases Tony Smith's forward options in a new-look pack that features fellow new recruits Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Jack Ashworth.
"Damel is a good size," said Hull boss Smith.
"He’s enthusiastic and he has a good work rate. He’s always a real handful for defenders when he carries the ball.
“He’s looking for a break and we’re willing to give him that opportunity to try and break through.
“How long it takes for Damel to fully break through is something we’re still a little unsure on but he’s keen to do it as soon as possible, which highlights his enthusiasm."