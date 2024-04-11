The Black and Whites are 11th in Super League and were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Huddersfield Giants following a 50-6 drubbing.

Hull have conceded 302 points in eight games after finishing 10th in Smith's first season at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith took over at the MKM Stadium following his sacking by Hull KR but failed to improve the club's fortunes.

Assistant coach Simon Grix and head of emerging talent Francis Cummins will take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

Stanley Gene has also departed his role as an assistant.

Hull chairman Adam Pearson said in a statement released to The Yorkshire Post: “On behalf of everyone associated with Hull FC, I would like to thank Tony and Stan for their contribution to the club during their time with the first team.

“They have worked tirelessly and it is disappointing to have had to come to this decision, but it is one I feel is right at this time. I wish them both well for the future.

Tony Smith has left his position at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be further restructuring of the club in the coming days and we will update further in due course.”

Smith held the title of Super League’s most experienced head coach after enjoying success with Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, winning two Grand Finals and three Challenge Cups.

The 57-year-old has also coached Huddersfield, as well as Great Britain and England at international level.

“I want to wish the club and all of the players well for the future,” said Smith.

Hull have won just one game this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is disappointing not to see the job through which was always going to be a challenging project and I was relishing the opportunity to see it through.