Tony Smith on Kevin Sinfield's role in return, his Hull KR exit and Hull FC dream

The 55-year-old was all set to leave Hull KR at the end of the year but an alarming dip in form hastened his departure.

Smith found himself out of work and grappling with feelings of self-doubt, wondering when the next opportunity would come.

The former Great Britain and England boss kept himself busy in his role as a patron for Sporting Chance and also linked back up with the League Managers Association.

It took an invitation from Leicester Tigers coach Kevin Sinfield - his old captain at Leeds Rhinos - to get Smith's juices flowing again, leading to his return to rugby league with Hull FC.

"I picked up on some old connections to explore what the next chapter was in my life," said Smith.

"Up until a week and a half ago when I got a text from Adam (Pearson) to ask whether I'd have any interest, I had no idea what I was going to do.

"I won't say that isn't a bit stressful, even as an experienced coach. I was nervous that I may not get one of those positions again for a while, which was a shame because I was enjoying it so much. I think I'm okay at it and certainly get a buzz out of it.

Tony Smith met the press for the first time as Hull FC head coach on Monday. (Picture: Hull FC)

"I went for a visit to Leicester Tigers a few weeks ago to see my good friend Kevin Sinfield to see what they're doing in their pre-season. It reminded me how much I love coaching.

"On the drive home, I rang my wife and told her I was missing it. It was because of just being around that environment.

"I was exploring doing some other things outside of our sport and then I realised it's actually what I love.

"I'm fortunate and grateful that this opportunity has arisen. I'm looking forward to riding my electric bike home after work with a big smile on my face most days."

Tony Smith was not out of coaching for long. (Picture: Hull FC)

Smith was speaking on his first day in the hot seat at the MKM Stadium, six short miles from his last post.

During his time with Hull KR, Smith transformed the club from relegation candidates to title challengers.

But it quickly turned sour in the aftermath of an infamous press conference in which Smith announced he would not be renewing his contract.

A six-match winning run was a distant memory by the time a seventh defeat in eight games left Smith without a job.

Tony Smith spent three years in charge of Hull KR. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"I'd never been sacked," he said. "That was a first.

"I had a bit of a break from it again. I needed to get away from it and the emotional side of things. You get a bit hurt.

"I work hard and try to develop a reputation and be respected for what I do.

"I don't think everybody has got the understanding I've got of why it happened but it is what it is. The people that are close to me know and that's all that matters. I haven't gone into it publicly and I'm not going to.”

Smith is only the fourth coach to have held the top job at both Hull clubs, following in the footsteps of Arthur Bunting, Johnny Whiteley and Steve Crooks.

It takes a brave man to cross the divide but Smith has yet to encounter any issues during his time in the city.

Tony Smith during his time in charge of Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Ben Duffy/SWpix.com)

"When I coached the Red and Whites, I didn't get much flak from supporters of the Black and Whites," he said.

"I would regularly get some congratulations on how they were going and I've had exactly the same since the rumours and headlines started.

"So many Rovers fans that I run into in the supermarket thank me for the time I was there. I try to handle things professionally when things are going good and bad.

"I gave everything to that club and I'm going to give everything to this club. If I was worried that people don't like me because of which club I'm at, I wouldn't go out the front door."

Smith is under no illusions about the size of the task in front of him after inheriting a team that finished ninth this year.

But Smith – a two-time champion with Leeds – is optimistic about securing a slice of history before he is done at Hull.

"I don't often talk about winning stuff because I don't want to give people false expectations and put that added responsibility on,” added Smith, who lost three Grand Finals with Warrington Wolves.

"But I’d like to be the first coach to win a Grand Final at two different clubs. Hopefully that can be at this club.

"It would be a nice accolade to have. It would prove that what you do is still up to date, efficient and effective.

"There’s enough talent there, both experience and the young talent coming through.”

Listening intently throughout Smith’s first press engagement as Hull coach was chairman Pearson.

After seeing the Black and Whites fall away badly in 2022 to continue a theme, he spelt out Smith’s main objective.

"The biggest reason I brought Tony in to instigate this clean brush is to get the team spirit and togetherness right,” said Pearson.

"Over the last two years particularly, as far as team spirit is concerned we’ve come off second best to Hull KR. I watched with some envy as I saw their team spirit again down here last weekend. Tony was integral to putting that into place.

"We've always had a high level of Polynesian quota players and they're excellent personalities. We've then got a West Yorkshire group and Hull. We need those three groups to connect.