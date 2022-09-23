Tony Smith recalls moment he knew Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith was a head coach in the making

The Australian was plucked from obscurity in April, to the point where even some of the Leeds players had not heard of him.

But away from the spotlight, the unassuming Smith was honing his craft and earning a reputation as an innovator, somebody who challenged players in different ways.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington saw something in Smith that was evident from an early age.

The son of former Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity coach Brian Smith, Rohan grew up on a diet of rugby league.

What is more, the 41-year-old has had another shoulder to lean on in Tony Smith, the coach that led Leeds to their first Super League title in 2004.

In his formative years when his father and uncle teamed up at St George Dragons, a young Rohan Smith led the review sessions from the backseat.

"There would be some days that we'd be coming back from a game with the head coach driving, his brother and player sitting in the passenger seat, and a 10 or 11-year-old son of the coach in the background giving his opinions to the two of us," new Hull boss Tony Smith told The Yorkshire Post.

Rohan Smith has been a revelation at Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We just looked at each other and went 'He's spot on'. He had good knowledge and an eye for things in the game from a very young age.

"He was brought up around it and has been a student of it for a long, long time.

"I often joke about my career and say I was a pretty ordinary player who was coaching long before I retired by trying to get the best out of the people next to me. If I was able to do that, I looked a little bit better as a player.

"That young man started coaching before he was playing. He's had some incredible insights into what rugby league is about and what it takes to build a successful team."

Rhinos boss Rohan Smith talks to his players before the game in Toulouse. (Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

A modest player who never left the amateur game, Rohan Smith served his apprenticeship in the background at New Zealand Warriors, Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and Gold Coast Titans, while he got a taste of Super League with London Broncos as far back as the mid-2000s.

An ill-fated spell at Bradford in the Championship, which ended with him losing his job following the club's liquidation, helped prepare Smith for his first head coach role at the top level.

Fresh from a successful stint in charge of Norths Devils in Australia, Smith turned water into wine to lead the Rhinos to the Grand Final.

After taking Leeds from 11th place to the title decider in the space of five months, he has been backed to elevate the club to even greater heights.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith thanks supporters after the epic win in Catalans. (Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"I've known for a long time that he was a good coach, even from his time here last time," said Tony Smith.

"He was so well respected by the players that he coached. For those reasons, I'm not surprised.

"It's pretty remarkable the turnaround that's happened there. He's got everybody together and working hard for one another.

"I think he's going to have a greater influence in the future. This is only a snapshot of what he is capable of as a coach."

Like his uncle, Rohan Smith will lead out the Rhinos at Old Trafford in his debut season at the club.

Tony Smith, who was four years younger at 37 when he got the opportunity, believes it will be an invaluable experience for his nephew, win or lose.

Tony Smith got his hands on the Super League trophy for a second time in 2007. (Picture: Ben Duffy/Swpix)

"Whether you're ready or not, you feel like you're ready," said Smith, who also led Leeds to 2007 Grand Final glory but lost three times at Old Trafford with Warrington Wolves.

"We played Bradford in the first one and they had been the dominant team for a number of years.

"We were certainly the underdogs but it all comes down to the day and taking opportunities. Some days it works and I've had other days where circumstances arise that you don't handle so well.

"My feelings about any of those games you get to be part of are it's a great privilege and honour.

"If you're successful, it's a relief; if you're not successful, you think about what you could have done better. Also what you can learn from it because that's an experience you want to have in the future again.

"I'm sure Rohan would be looking at it in a similar sort of way. He'll give it everything this week and if it happens to work out for him, he'll be grateful and feel satisfied.

"At the same time, if it goes the other way, it'll be another big learning part of his career."

Next season, family ties will be put to one side when Leeds and Hull lock horns.

But for one night only this weekend, Tony Smith will be back in the blue and amber corner.

"There is no neutral hat - blood is thicker than water," he said. "I'm just hopeful that Rohan's team wins.

"Whether they do or not, I'm proud of what he's achieved and what he's building there.