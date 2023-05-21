Tony Smith was left delighted after his Hull FC side maintained their recent impressive form with a 32-8 win at Castleford to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Adam Swift's hat-trick and further tries from Josh Griffin, Jack Brown and Jordan Lane gave the in-form Black and Whites a fourth straight win at Wheldon Road.

The success has set up a last-eight showdown with Super League champions St Helens as they bid to move a step closer to Wembley.

Smith, whose team were backed by a large following in the 4,249 crowd, paid tribute to Swift and influential half-backs Jake Trueman and Jake Clifford.

Hull FC’s Adam Swift celebrates scoring a try against Castleford (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Smith said: "We were pretty solid and I think we enjoyed that game in many respects.

"The players had to work hard and dig deep right from the kick-off, but we came through that and, almost every time we went down the other end, we scored points.

"Defensively we were pretty solid and to only allow one try in each half was pretty good going.

"I like what both the Jakes did and I thought they complemented each other well – and also took pressure off each other.

"Swifty was good and full of energy, but he always is. He gets to the point where he can't run any further, but he was strong and good in defence.

"It was a good, solid performance and we've built on some of where we've been recently.

"I just think our combinations are getting better and, as long as we're doing that, it gives us a chance to be competitive."

Smith, who memorably guided Warrington to Challenge Cup final wins in 2009, 2010 and 2012, believes his men can pose a major threat to Saints in next month's quarter-final at the MKM Stadium.

"At least we've got them at home," he added. "Saints at Saints would have been a bit tougher, but if you want to win the Cup then you have to cause some upsets.

"Upsets happen in the Cup and in Super League and I'm not saying we're definitely going to do it, but we'll give it a crack.

"How can you not get inspired by the fans that we have? You saw them today and it was a beautiful day for them to come and support us.

"I hope they're happy and that we rewarded them for the faith that they are showing in us."

Castleford head coach Andy Last, who fielded a makeshift team due to injuries and illness within his squad, saw his side score either side of half-time through Mahe Fonua and Will Tate.

Last, whose side lie second-bottom of Super League, said: "In the first half, I think they exposed a bit of our team selection.

"We managed to get to grips with it in the second half but they scored in the third set.

"Credit to Hull FC, they looked sharp and it's tough times for us. We've got to galvanise, work hard and stick together – Hull FC are a good example. We need to do exactly the same as them.

"It's quite clear that we aren't good enough at the moment.

"We're low on confidence and have too many players out of form.

"We're just not quite united and together as we need to be, but that's the challenge for us in order to turn our season around."

Castleford Tigers: Broadbent, Fonua, Sutcliffe, Turner, Tate,

Westerman, McShane, Massey, Lawler, Matagi, Martin, Mellor,

Hall. Substitutes: Griffin, Mustapha, Robb, Hookem.

Hull FC: Hoy, Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott, Trueman,

Clifford, Fash, Houghton, Satae, Griffin, Lane, Cator. Substitutes:

Brown, Dwyer, Gardiner, Staveley.