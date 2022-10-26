The 33-year-old Sydney Roosters prop, who will make his first appearance of the tournament against Ireland at Headingley on Friday after completing a three-match ban carried over from the NRL season, was asked about disappointing attendances for the group games.

“To be honest I think it’s too bloody expensive,” he said. “From what I’m hearing, the tickets are £75, they’re too expensive.

“General admission is £20, £30, £40 to come and watch some pool games, the community needed to be supported financially.

“You want to see full crowds and see what the atmosphere is really about, especially over here, it’s definitely one of a kind. The last couple of weeks have been a bit disappointing.”

Waerea-Hargreaves admitted he feared his suspension, imposed for a dangerous tackle during the Roosters’ defeat by South Sydney in the elimination semi-final in September, would cost him a World Cup place.

But he was able to count New Zealand’s warm-up match versus Leeds towards the ban and, after sitting out the group games against Lebanon and Jamaica, he can now look forward to getting his tournament under way against the Irish.

“It’s been quite frustrating,” he said. “You come away and all you want to do is play but I’m happy now I’m in the mix again.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves steps off the bus as New Zealand arrive to play Lebanon. (Photo: Allan McKenzie / www.photosport.nz)

“I need to get out and play as long and as hard as I can and hopefully that leads me into selection the following week.

“We’ve spoken about momentum going into the quarter-finals so we want to be playing our best footy this Friday against Ireland.”

Ireland need to pull off a shock win over the world number one ranked nation following their second-round defeat by Lebanon and Waerea-Hargreaves says they will not be taking Ged Corcoran’s men lightly.

“We’ve watched some footage,” he said. “They bring a fair bit of energy which can sometimes shock you as a player.

“It’s about what we do and how we want to attack and approach this game.

“I am really excited to be back playing for the Kiwis, it’s been a few years.”

Waerea-Hargreaves will be going up against his Roosters team-mate Luke Keary, the Ireland stand-off, who was impressive on debut in the Wolfhounds’ opening win over Jamaica.

“It will be good to see him,” he said. “We’ve spoken a few times on tour and at the back end of the season we had a few jokes about playing against each other.