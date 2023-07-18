Willie Peters has confirmed that Tyson Frizell was close to joining Hull KR before opting to sign a new deal with current club Newcastle Knights.

The 31-year-old, who has represented Australia 14 times and featured for New South Wales in the recent State of Origin series, held positive talks with Rovers as they look to fill their one remaining overseas quota spot for 2024.

Frizell worked with Peters at the Knights and considered a reunion with his former assistant coach in Super League.

The powerful forward ultimately decided to extend an NRL career that has brought him 35 tries in 232 games but the audacious move underlines Hull KR's ambition, according to Peters.

"I had a few conversations with Tyson and his management," said the Rovers boss, who can count Peta Hiku and Oliver Gildart among his additions for next season.

"He had a decision to make and he's obviously staying with Newcastle now. But we are showing where we are going as a club because from all reports it was between us and Newcastle.