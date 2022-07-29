On target: Luke Gale kicked four goals and a penalty in Hull's win over Toulouse. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Toulouse actually took the lead after seven minutes when a Hull fumble at the play-the-ball on their own line gave James Cunningham an easy pickup and fall over the tryline, Chris Hankinson adding the conversion.

But Hull responded swiftly when Jake Connor, playing at centre, put a cut-out pass to winger Josh Simm who crossed in the right corner. Luke Gale was on target with the touchline conversion to level the scores.

And when Will Smith kicked through the legs of a Toulouse defender to set up a try for second-rower Ellis Longstaff, Hull went in front 10-4. But despite a period of intense attacking from the home team, they were unable to turn pressure into points and it remained 10-6 at half-time.

Welcome win: Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hull’s task was made easier when Olympique prop Harrison Hansen was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Jordan Johnstone in the 50th minute.

And when giant Hull prop Kane Evans broke through the defence three minutes later to release Jack Walker then Smith to finish a 70-metre try beneath the posts, the visitors were in firm control at 16-6 following Gale’s conversion.

Hull increased their lead moments later when Jack Brown took advantage of a defensive mix-up to score from 10 metres out and Gale’s conversion pushed the Black and Whites 22-6 in front.

Gale added a penalty and created a late try for substitute Harvey Barron.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Marcon, Jussaume, Hankinson, Bergal, Norman, Gigot, Navarrete, Peats, Belmas, Peyroux, Bretherton, Cunningham. Subs: Albert, Hansen, Marion, Puech.

Hull: Walker, McIntosh, Connor, Vulikijapani, Simm, Smith, Gale, Evans, Houghton, Taylor, Lane, Longstaff, Fash. Subs: Barron, Brown, Johnstone, Laidlaw.