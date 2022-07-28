The Black and Whites have lost six of their last seven games to drop out of the play-off positions ahead of tomorrow's trip to Toulouse Olympique.

Since keeping Warrington Wolves tryless last month, Hodgson's depleted side have conceded 196 points in four matches.

Hodgson remains optimistic about Hull's long-term prospects but appreciates the importance of arresting the current slide.

Brett Hodgson believes Hull FC are heading in the right direction. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"The players had a good chat earlier in the week and understand what it takes to get ourselves out of this little hole that we're in," he said.

"I'm very confident in the group that we've got and confident that the direction we're going in is the right one.

"We need to scrape out a victory based on effort. That's what we're looking for this week.

"We're all aware that we need to put an 80-minute performance together. There's no use hiding from that or sugarcoating the scenario we're in.

Hull FC were well beaten by Castleford Tigers last week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"There are reasons why we haven't been getting the victories but sometimes they become excuses.

"We need to work better to make sure we're better in those key moments to grind out a victory."

With 11 players still sidelined, Hodgson is set to hand new signing Will Smith his Super League debut in Toulouse.

Hodgson is backing the former Gold Coast Titans utility man to give the Airlie Birds a lift.

Jake Connor failed to have the desired influence on his return to the side. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've got a number of options with Will," said Hodgson. "He can cover lock forward, hooker, five-eighth and full-back.

"He will contribute in some way. He's a good rugby player with the ability to create opportunities and run himself as well.

"He's had a good impact on the group so far and I'm looking forward to him playing well on the weekend."

Hodgson showed his ruthless side last week when he cut short Jake Connor's comeback during the hammering by Castleford Tigers.

Connor endured a tough night on his return from a seven-week lay-off but he has had some words of encouragement from his coach this week.

"Jake has come off a substantial period being injured," said Hodgson.

"He had some moments in the game he wasn't happy about and nor were we happy from a coaching perspective.

"I felt it was best for the team at that stage to get him off the park. Firstly, not to risk any further injury to him but also what he was trying to do was progressing to become worse than what it was initially.