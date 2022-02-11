Toulouse v Huddersfield: Giant step for French rugby, delights Josh Jones

The Great Britain back-row, 28, is a big fan of the Ernest Wallon Stadium, which is the home of fives-times European rugby union champions Toulouse.

Newly-promoted Toulouse make their top-flight bow there this evening but Huddersfield are keen to ensure their long-awaited party falls flat.

Jones – who briefly crossed codes with Exeter Chiefs in 2015-16 – told The Yorkshire Post: “I can’t wait.

“It’s been a long pre-season, we’ve worked hard and had some good friendlies but now we’re ready to go and looking to get that win.

“It’s really exciting what’s happening with Toulouse. We’re looking to expand the game in France and I think the Toulouse v Catalans derby especially will be great for Super League.

“Personally, I’m really excited about getting over there and playing at that stadium. I’ve watched Toulouse rugby union for years and it will be great now to play there for Toulouse Olympique’s first Super League game.”

Giants flattered to deceive last season but coach Ian Watson has strengthened with the capture of France scrum-half Theo Fages from St Helens and Jones’s former Salford Red Devils team-mate Tui Lolohea who debut tonight.

Huddersfield Giants' Josh Jones. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“Watto’s brought in some great experience with the likes of Chris Hill, Tui Lolohea and Theo Fages,” said Jones, who played alongside ex-Warrington Wolves prop Hill on Lions duty in 2019.

“It will be great to link up with them again and I think we have one of the best spines in the competition.